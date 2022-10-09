Parlour reacts to Tony Adams’ ‘amazing’ Strictly Come Dancing performance
Tony Adams’ scantily clad performance on Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing show was awarded the seal of approval by former Arsenal team-mate Ray Parlor.
Adams is one of the celebrities on this year’s edition of the hit BBC show, and he certainly showed a different side to the man who captained Arsene Wenger to the Premier League title in 1998.
The 55-year-old toasted ‘film week’ by performing on ‘You Sexy Thing’ from the film The Full Monty.
Adams was dressed as a security guard before later stripping down to glitter shorts along with his dance partner Katya Jones.
Jones then took off his shirt to reveal Adam’s bare torso before the former England star rounded out his routine by striking a pose.
The performance sparked a wild reaction from attendees as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.
Former Arsenal teammate Ray Parlor took to Twitter after seeing his former skipper and ex-roommate rummaging around his stuff.
Parlor wrote: “TA – What a performance on Strictly” , adding laughing and clapping emojis.
Adams also received high praise from the show’s judges, with Motsi asking for an encore.
Meanwhile, Anton added: “I think if I was still a professional dancer I would dance with you. It’s great, I loved it. It’s everything Strictly Come Dancing is and you’re amazing, well done.”
The Full Tony, which gives football strip a whole new meaning #Strict@TonyAdams @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/3nXabUw5Fh
— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 8, 2022
While a stunned Craig could only muster, “Oh, em, gosh.”
Despite the spirited performance, Adams managed just 18 points in total, putting him at the bottom of this week’s standings.
Adams and Parlor used to stay together during the Arsenal team’s travels, and it seems the former skipper was never far from hilarity.
Ray made everyone laugh in the talkSPORT studios about the defenders hilarious attempts to learn the piano.
But it looks like Adams had a good laugh too – including a brilliant joke that left Parlor behind on a pre-season tour!
