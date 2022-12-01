Home Parler’s parent firm announces the sale of a social media app for troubled star KanyeWest is OFF
Categories: US

Parler’s parent firm announces the sale of a social media app for troubled star KanyeWest is OFF

Kanye’s deal to buy Parler is OFF: Social media company confirms ‘mutual agreement’ to end sale – hours after rapper told Alex Jones ‘I love Hitler’

  • Kanye West and Parler have announced plans to sell the app in October
  • But on Thursday, the platform’s parent company said the deal fell through
  • The announcement came after West praised Hitler in an interview
  • But the company said last month that the two were parting ways

By Rob Crilly, senior US political reporter for Dailymail.Com and Jennifer Smith, lead reporter for Dailymail.Com

published: 22:15, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 11:25 PM, December 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The sale of Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives, to Kanye West has been canceled, the app’s parent company announced Thursday.

Parliament Technologies said the company and Ye had agreed to part ways in mid-November after the star agreed in principle to buy the platform a month earlier.

However, the announcement came after days of negative publicity and hours after West professed his love for Hitler during an unhinged appearance on Alex Jones’ podcast Infowars.

It suggests that West may be too much even for right-wing platforms that claim to be free speeches.

“Parliament Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate Parler’s intent to sell,” the company said in a statement.

This decision was taken in mid-November in the interest of both parties. Parler will continue to pursue future growth opportunities and platform evolution for our vibrant community.”

Kanye West signed a deal to buy Parler in October. On Thursday, the company announced that the deal fell through – shortly after the rapper praised Hitler in an interview

Parler issued a statement and tweet to say the deal was dropped last month

Parler is led by George Farmer, husband of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Related Post
  1. Save 30% on the best-selling brow pencil and brow gel at Anastasia Beverly Hills this Black Friday

    Trying to achieve the 'perfect brow'? Your beauty dreams have come true this Black Friday…

  2. Mariah Carey BLASTED by fans for ‘blatant lip-syncing’ during Thanksgiving Day parade

    Mariah Carey BLASTED by fans for 'blatant lip-syncing' during Thanksgiving Day parade Mariah Carey made…

  3. Unsuitable manner car hits sheriff’s recruits on run

    Authorities say 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a coaching run had been…

He billed the platform as a haven for users banned from other social media apps like Twitter — including West.

When details of the deal initially emerged, he defended the rapper.

Farmer claimed in an interview with Fox News that the rapper was a “victim” of the cancellation, though he stopped defending the tweet that banned West.

‘I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die con 3 About JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic, because black people are actually Jewish too. You guys played with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda,” the tweet read.

On Thursday, West continued in an interview with Jones.

Wearing a cloth mask to cover his entire face, West ranted, “I see good things about Hilter … every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

He later said that the Germans “had a really good leader once,” and denied that Hitler had ordered the deaths of 6 million Jews.

“He didn’t kill 6 million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect,” West said in some of his most anti-Semitic remarks to date.

‘I try not to shock. I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened…Hitler has many redeeming qualities,” he said.

Even Jones, who is no stranger to controversy, seemed visibly uncomfortable at times during the three-hour broadcast.

Kanye West (left) appears Thursday on Alex Jones’ podcast Infowars with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Kanye – now called ‘Ye’ – said he ‘likes Hitler’ and that he ‘brought value’

West made the inflammatory remarks during an appearance on the Alex Jones podcast Infowars, where he also called Jared Kushner a “Zionist” and encouraged people to visit convicted sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly in prison.

West sat next to Jones, a Bible placed in front of him. Sometimes he would hold what looked like a fishing net and wrestle with a bottle of Snapple.

He encouraged Kanye to take off his mask and repeatedly asked him what time his flight was, insisting that he doesn’t like Hitler.

However, he also tried to minimize the live, escalating backlash, saying critics were trying to “censor” the rapper, and celebrated the fact that it was his most-watched broadcast of 2022.

During the show, the House Judiciary Committee deleted an old tweet praising West, saying “enough is enough.”

West reenacted a mock conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu, talked about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and then turning to alcohol and “threesomes,” and referred to a 2024 presidential campaign as a “walk to the [White] House.’

He also repeatedly referred to Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, who is also Jewish, claiming he was trying to “ruin his life” and goaded him with anti-Semitic remarks.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: AnnouncesAppcompanyConservativesdaily mailKanyeKanye WestmedianewsparentParlerssalesocialstartroubledWest
13 hours ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

13 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

14 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

15 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

15 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

24 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

25 mins ago