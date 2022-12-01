Parler’s parent firm announces the sale of a social media app for troubled star KanyeWest is OFF

<!–

The sale of Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives, to Kanye West has been canceled, the app’s parent company announced Thursday.

Parliament Technologies said the company and Ye had agreed to part ways in mid-November after the star agreed in principle to buy the platform a month earlier.

However, the announcement came after days of negative publicity and hours after West professed his love for Hitler during an unhinged appearance on Alex Jones’ podcast Infowars.

It suggests that West may be too much even for right-wing platforms that claim to be free speeches.

“Parliament Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate Parler’s intent to sell,” the company said in a statement.

This decision was taken in mid-November in the interest of both parties. Parler will continue to pursue future growth opportunities and platform evolution for our vibrant community.”

Parler issued a statement and tweet to say the deal was dropped last month

Parler is led by George Farmer, husband of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

He billed the platform as a haven for users banned from other social media apps like Twitter — including West.

When details of the deal initially emerged, he defended the rapper.

Farmer claimed in an interview with Fox News that the rapper was a “victim” of the cancellation, though he stopped defending the tweet that banned West.

‘I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die con 3 About JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic, because black people are actually Jewish too. You guys played with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda,” the tweet read.

On Thursday, West continued in an interview with Jones.

Wearing a cloth mask to cover his entire face, West ranted, “I see good things about Hilter … every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

He later said that the Germans “had a really good leader once,” and denied that Hitler had ordered the deaths of 6 million Jews.

“He didn’t kill 6 million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect,” West said in some of his most anti-Semitic remarks to date.

‘I try not to shock. I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened…Hitler has many redeeming qualities,” he said.

Even Jones, who is no stranger to controversy, seemed visibly uncomfortable at times during the three-hour broadcast.

Kanye West (left) appears Thursday on Alex Jones’ podcast Infowars with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Kanye – now called ‘Ye’ – said he ‘likes Hitler’ and that he ‘brought value’

West made the inflammatory remarks during an appearance on the Alex Jones podcast Infowars, where he also called Jared Kushner a “Zionist” and encouraged people to visit convicted sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly in prison.

West sat next to Jones, a Bible placed in front of him. Sometimes he would hold what looked like a fishing net and wrestle with a bottle of Snapple.

He encouraged Kanye to take off his mask and repeatedly asked him what time his flight was, insisting that he doesn’t like Hitler.

However, he also tried to minimize the live, escalating backlash, saying critics were trying to “censor” the rapper, and celebrated the fact that it was his most-watched broadcast of 2022.

During the show, the House Judiciary Committee deleted an old tweet praising West, saying “enough is enough.”

West reenacted a mock conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu, talked about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and then turning to alcohol and “threesomes,” and referred to a 2024 presidential campaign as a “walk to the [White] House.’

He also repeatedly referred to Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, who is also Jewish, claiming he was trying to “ruin his life” and goaded him with anti-Semitic remarks.