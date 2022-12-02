Home Parler says Kayne West deal off as rapper says he ‘likes’ Hitler
Categories: News

Parler says Kayne West deal off as rapper says he ‘likes’ Hitler

The right-wing app’s parent company says the decision was mutual and came before the rapper’s latest outburst.

Parler, the right-wing social media platform, will no longer be sold to Ye, its parent company said, hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kayne West, praised Adolf Hitler.

Parliament Technologies said on Thursday that the company and Ye had “mutually agreed” not to go through with the sale and that the decision was made last month.

“This decision was made in mid-November in the best interests of both parties,” the company said in a statement.

“Parler will continue to pursue future growth opportunities and platform evolution for our vibrant community.”

Launched in 2018 as a free speech alternative to mainstream platforms like Twitter, Parler has gained popularity among conservatives, libertarians, and far-right figures for its lax moderation policies.

The platform was widely criticized after being taken off the web by Google, Amazon and Apple amid claims it failed to monitor violent content in the run-up to the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol . The app was relaunched in February 2021 with new leadership.

Related Post
  1. Man pictured holding child at gun range arrested on drug supply charges

    His fiancée, 26-year-old Jemma Dann, was also arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of…

  2. Neymar will miss the rest World Cup group stage with injury

    Brazil's team doctor says talisman Neymar and reliable defender Danilo face a race to be…

  3. President Biden, Xi Jinping to Spell Out Priorities, Red Lines During Bali Meeting

    WorldUS and Chinese leaders will meet in person Monday for the first time since Mr…

Parliament Technologies and Ye had announced in October that they would complete the sale of the platform in the last quarter of 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The announcement that the sale is off came hours after Ye made an extraordinary performance on Infowars, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ talk show, in which he repeatedly expressed his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis.

During the hours-long appearance, Ye, wearing a black mask over his face, said several times that he likes Hitler and claimed that the Nazis did “good things too”.

“We have to stop dissing the Nazis all the time… I like Nazis,” Ye said.

Ye, who suffers from bipolar disorder and has a long history of erratic behavior, has sparked controversy with a series of anti-Semitic remarks that prompted major brands to cut ties with the rapper businessman.

Adidas ended a collaboration deal with Ye worth an estimated $1.5 billion last month after the rapper claimed that Jewish people had sabotaged him and “possessed the black voice.”

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Business and EconomyDealEconomyHitlerKaynelikesnewsParlerRapperSocial mediaUnited StatesUSA & CanadaWest
9 hours ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

13 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

14 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

14 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

15 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

24 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

25 mins ago