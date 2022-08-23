Parkland school mass shooter Nikolas Cruz’s half-sister grilled about reality show

Nikolas Cruz’s half-sister was grievous on the witness stand this week over her knowledge of a reality show involving the siblings’ half-brother that allegedly benefited from the Parkland school massacre.

Danielle Woodard, 35, initially avoided the question when the Florida prosecutor asked her if she knew about the reality TV series that follows the siblings’ half-brother Zachary Cruz, in the time since the mass shooting.

“What’s that got to do with it, sir?” Woodard fired back at prosecutor Jeff Marcus from the stands as he testified at her brother’s death penalty trial on Monday.

Woodard, who is currently awaiting trial for car theft, was taken to court where she testified that her “little brother” Nikolas Cruz came from their mother’s “dirty womb.”

The prosecutor urged Woodard, asking, “Do you think it would be appropriate to profit from the murders of 14 children and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by filming or making a reality show based on the brother of a mass murderer? ‘

The question was met with objection from the defense supported by Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who told Woodard not to answer, although she rejected a lawyer’s request to drop the question.

The reality show in question is titled ‘being Zach Cruz‘ which previously aired on Unleashed TV and was produced by Richard Moore, Zach’s foster father, who took in Zach after the shooting in 2018. The show was last promoted in late 2021.

The description on the show’s social media pages reads: “Follow Zach Cruz, the brother of the Parkland shooter, as he adjusts to life after being tortured by police in FL and outside the direct shadow of the infamous acts of his brother.’

Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers began their defense on Monday, hoping to convince a jury to sentence him to life without parole instead of the death penalty for killing 14 students and three staff members in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting in Parkland’s Marjory. Stoneman Douglas High School.

Moore was in court on Monday when the district attorney pressured Woodard over the reality TV series. His name came up again when the prosecutor asked if Woodard knew that Moore had sent thousands of dollars into Defendant Cruz’s account “this year alone.”

Woodard said she was unaware of the cash deposits and the reality show.

Both Nikolas and Zachary grew up largely with their adoptive parents Lynda and Roger. Roger died in 2004 and Lynda died in November 2017, less than three months before the massacre.

Zachary – who has also gotten into trouble with the law – moved in with Moore and Michael Donovan to get away from Florida.

In the years since, he and the couple sued Dog the Bounty Hunter, who they say defamed them by openly questioning and criticizing the housing arrangement they had with Zachary.

Moore began appearing in court in April 2022.

“I don’t approve of what Nik did,” Moore told WPLG. “No parent should ever bury their child and my heart goes out to all those families. I just don’t think the death penalty and 20 years of appeal will give them the closure they need. It will just open this wound over and over again.”

It was ordered that Zachary and Moore should answer any questions the state puts them in a statement, despite their objections.

Cruz’s half-sister Woodard, nearly 12 years her senior, was taken to court on Monday from a Miami-Dade County jail, where she awaits trial for car theft.

Monday was the first time she’d seen Cruz in person since she held him minutes after he was born—”he was really wrinkly.” Their mother kicked her out of the maternity ward for asking if they could keep him.

She confirmed that her mother abused alcohol and drugs during her childhood. She said her mother would beat drug screens during her probation by making her pee in a dumpster and hide it in her person. The behavior continued during another pregnancy that gave birth to her and Cruz’s half-brother Zachary.

“She had an addiction. She always put that first,” Woodard said. Cruz nodded after saying she still loved her brothers.