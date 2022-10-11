Parkinson's and CANCER can be picked up in your VOICE with new app under development

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mobile app may soon be able to diagnose you with chronic health conditions using the sound of your voice.

Researchers are building an artificial intelligence that analyzes vibrations in speech and breathing patterns to look for clues to disease.

The National Institutes of Health is funding a huge research project to collect voice data to build AI.

Experts already know that speech is altered by conditions such as Parkinson’s or stroke, while breathing is affected by lung disease.

But the hope is that the computer program will be able to diagnose a wide range of conditions – including cancer and depression.

A coalition of experts will begin by collecting the voices of people with conditions in five areas: neurological disorders, voice disorders, mood disorders, respiratory disorders, and pediatric disorders such as autism and speech delays.

It is part of the NIH’s Bridge to AI, a $130 million program intended to accelerate the widespread use of artificial intelligence technology in the medical field.

Scientists are building an artificial intelligence that analyzes vibrations in speech and breathing patterns to look for clues to disease (file photo)

Dr. Yael Bensoussan (pictured), director of the University of South Florida’s Health Voice Center, is leading researchers from 12 research institutions

How can a person’s voice indicate a serious health problem? Researchers at 12 institutions, including the University of South Florida and Weill Cornell Medicine, are investigating They believe that voice patterns and chord vibrations can provide hints about a person’s underlying health For example, a person who utters their words may have had a stroke. Or someone who speaks softly and slowly may have undiagnosed Parkinson’s. The research team plans to develop artificial intelligence that can detect diseases by noticing changes in the human voice The ultimate goal is to develop an app that people can use outside of clinical settings as well as within the medical field It would be a game changer for health care equity and accessibility, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the United States

Dr. Yael Bensoussan, director of the University of South Florida’s Health Voice Center, is leading researchers from 12 research institutions.

She believes that ‘the voice has the potential to be a biomarker for several health conditions.’

If successful, the app could be a game changer for people with limited access to healthcare.

“Creating an effective framework that incorporates vast data sets using the best of today’s technology in a collaborative way will revolutionize the way voice is used as a tool to help clinicians diagnose diseases and disorders,” said Dr. Bensoussan.

The technology, which could bridge the gap between hard-to-reach areas and licensed providers, would also be a boon for rapidly expanding telehealth services.

Dr. Olivier Elemento, a co-researcher and director of the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine, said: ‘Our future findings could lead to a revolution in healthcare, where continuous voice monitoring could alert doctors earlier than currently possible about certain conditions, such as infections or neurological diseases. ‘

The team hopes to collect around 30,000 unique donated voice samples by the end of four years, in addition to data on other biomarkers such as clinical data and genetic information.

Dr. Bensoussan’s venture is not the first attempt to determine the diagnostic power of the human voice.

But previous studies have relied on small data sets, and data privacy concerns were at the fore.

The project has financial support from the NIH, the federal government’s sprawling research agency.