Parking regulations to resume in Glens Falls in 2023

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — The City of Glens Falls will re-enforce parking regulations effective Sunday, January 1, 2023 for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020. To prepare residents , workers and visitors to the city, police officers have been sending warning messages since October about cars that were parked for too long in one place.

Roadside parking spots in the downtown district are generally limited to two hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and those same spots are free from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Residents are reminded that there is currently no parking anywhere. street in Glens Falls between 2 am and 6 am

The following streets will again have a two-hour parking limit effective January 1:

Glen Street from the bridge to Pine Street

Warren Street from Centennial Circle to Church Street

Ridge Street from Centennial Circle to Washington Street

Bay Street from Glen Street to Washington Street

Pine Street from Glen Street to Elm Street

South Street from Glen Street to Pine Street

Hudson Avenue from Centennial Circle to Pine Street

Park Street from Glen Street to School Street

Civic Center Plaza from Glen Street to Warren Street

Maple Street from Bay Street to Church Street

Clinton Avenue from Elm Street to School Street

Exchange Street from Elm Street to the end

Lapham Place from Glen Street to Ridge Street

Elm Street Parking Lot

Ridge Street Parking

Warren Street Parking

Exchange Street Parking

“No one likes to pay parking tickets and the city certainly doesn’t like to issue parking tickets,” said Mayor S. William Collins. “But with business returning to normal, the city must ensure that our downtown businesses have spaces available for their customers to park while they shop, as well as for visitors who come to the city for any event.”