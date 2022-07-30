Parking dispute takes ridiculous turn as people add notes to resident’s car Northern Beaches

A nearby parking dispute has escalated to comical levels with passive-aggressive notes taped over a car that insulted a resident.

A frustrated local on Sydney’s northern beaches typed and printed a grumpy sign — in bold — accusing a neighbor of hatefully buying a car and trailer so they could block others from finding a park.

The first notewriter tucked the message under the rear wipers of their neighbor’s Toyota hatchback, before three others followed — the latter with a message that trolled everyone involved.

But that was just the beginning as the conflict spread to the neighborhood community’s Facebook page.

“Buying a trailer and car to prevent others from parking to the right of your driveway is unwise – you have a double garage plus an empty parking space,” the first note taught.

It continued: ‘This is a public road with a shortage of parking spaces. If everyone did the same, you wouldn’t be able to park anywhere.’

The hatchback in question was found not to have a license plate, making it technically illegal to park on public roads.

Perhaps a little creepy, the writer listed the hatchback driver’s specific address.

Apparently a neighbor agreed, writing an enthusiastic sequel – in capital letters – and pasting it on the first note.

‘AGREED!’

“You’re trying to drive around looking for a parking spot after a long day of work.”

Then a third resident arrived.

They wrote another message, on what looked like a giant post-it, and attached it to the second board.

‘We agree!!’

‘It would be nice if we all work together as neighbors to make it easier for everyone to park close to home.’

Then a fourth notewriter joined in with a classic troll who wouldn’t get lost in a Facebook pile.

“ONLY HERE FOR THE DRAMA,” they wrote, with a drawing of a steaming cup of coffee on the same sheet.

On the locals’ Facebook community page – covering Narrabeen, Elanora and Ingleside – members relentlessly attacked each other.

‘Call the council, the car doesn’t have license plates. They’ll have it dragged. Please post pictures of the trailer, I may be looking for a new one,” said one man.

A woman claimed that her neighbors had placed cones in front of his house when he was at work so that no one took ‘his’ place.

‘It doesn’t bother us, it’s across the street, but who does that!’

A woman told a horror story about the reaction she got when she parked in front of someone else’s house.

“We had tires with flats, our cars covered in wet sand, I was parked, if we dared to park in front of other people’s houses on the street – which isn’t even illegal?

“When I was parked, I had to ask the woman to let me out and she told me how to park in front of her house.”

Parking problems often arise when people steal an empty space outside someone else’s house and that person objects.

It is often exacerbated when commercial vehicles arrive or neighbors park additional vehicles in the street, such as boats and trailers – even though it is legal to do so, as long as the cars are registered.

Curiously, the street in question was much wider and longer than much older and narrower Sydney streets that neighbors can pass by.