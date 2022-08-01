Paris’s monkeypox vaccine rollout gains momentum

Despite a shortage of healthcare professionals to administer injections, a monkeypox vaccination campaign is gaining momentum in the Paris region, the epicenter of the French outbreak. France has the fifth highest number of monkey pox cases worldwide – nearly 2,000, national health authorities said Friday.

The mounting cases have pressured authorities to roll out doses of a smallpox vaccine that has been found to protect against monkeypox.

Amélie Verdier, the head of Paris’ regional health service, told AFP that since July 8, 25 new monkeypox vaccination centers have opened in the region, including the capital, 18 of which are in the city itself.

More than 8,000 injections had been administered in the region on Friday, accounting for 70 percent of all vaccinations in France. About 5,000 of those injections were performed last week.

About 95 percent of French monkeypox cases were in men who have sex with men, a group overwhelmingly affected by the virus.

More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been detected outside of Africa since May, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), most of them in Europe. Before May, the virus was largely only seen in West and Central Africa.

India reported the fourth death related to the virus outside of Africa on Monday. The French neighboring country Spain registered two deaths last weekend. Outside of Africa, the only other death was in Brazil.

Spain is one of the world’s hardest hit countries, with the Ministry of Health’s emergency coordination center estimating the number of people infected at 4,298.

Spain’s gay community is on the front lines, taking action, whether it be abstinence, avoiding nightclubs or pushing for a rapid rollout of vaccines.

‘Hard hit by Covid’

While admitting that early logistical issues may have delayed the initial rollout, Verdier emphasized that there was now no problem getting doses.

The problem has become to find people who put jabs in the guns.

“Health workers have been hit very hard by the Covid crisis,” she said.

Doctor Kevin Huy was vaccinating people in Paris against Covid-19 when he answered a call for volunteers to get vaccinated against a more recent global outbreak – monkeypox. Now he is raising arms at Checkpoint Paris, a sexual health center in the heart of the French capital that focuses on LGBT people.

Last week, the French government said it would mobilize more people to help with vaccinations, including health students. Due to a lack of staff, Checkpoint Paris has been unable to meet the demand for monkey pox vaccinations.

“We were able to bring in temporary doctors, but it is more difficult to recruit nurses,” said Sébastien Denglos, head of the center.

Huy, a general practitioner from the northern suburbs of Paris, was one of those doctors.

“I was already vaccinating against Covid in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, when I saw in a WhatsApp group that more people were needed for monkey pox,” he said.

Help was welcomed at the center, which also fears it will struggle to deliver the necessary second dose on time due to staff shortages.

However, the French health authorities have indicated that the 28-day period between the first and second dose can be extended.

Another timeline is almost ready: the great exodus from Paris in August for the summer holidays.

Arnaud, 22, went to Checkpoint Paris on Thursday to set up an appointment for a shot the following day.

“I didn’t want to be isolated at home and spoil the little vacation I have,” he said.

Once vaccinated, he hopes to “spend a summer in relative tranquility”.

The WHO has emphasized that vaccination does not provide immediate protection against monkeypox infection, as full protection can take weeks.

