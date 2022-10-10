Paris trial over Liberia crimes against humanity opens

PARIS (AP) – A former Liberian rebel is on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and barbarity during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s.

In particular, Kunti Kamara, 47, is charged with “complicity in mass and systematic torture and inhumane acts” against the civilian population committed in Liberian Lofa province in 1993-1994, as one of the leaders of the armed group Ulimo. He was not yet 20 years old at the time.

He was arrested near Paris in 2018 and faces a life sentence.

The trial by the Paris Criminal Court was made possible under a French law that recognizes universal jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and torture.

Rights groups saw it as an important step to bring justice to victims.

It is “a victory for the Liberian victims and a warning to the perpetrators that wherever they are, we will ensure that they are held accountable for the crimes they committed in Liberia,” Hassan Bility, head of Global Justice and research project, the Associated Press told. Bility’s non-governmental organization is committed to documenting wartime atrocities in Liberia and assisting victims in their search for justice for these crimes.

Human Rights Watch and the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH) stressed in a statement that Liberia’s first civil war was characterized primarily by “violence against civilians, as warring factions slaughtered and raped civilians, looted and forced children to kill and fight. ”

Elise Keppler, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said the trial is especially important in the context of “the failure of Liberian authorities to hold accountable those responsible for serious crimes during the civil wars.”

“The French atrocity trial in Liberia reinforces the importance of the principle of universal jurisdiction to ensure that the worst crimes do not go unpunished,” Clémence Bectarte, a lawyer who coordinates the FIDH’s Litigation Action Group, said in a statement.

Successive civil wars in Liberia killed an estimated 250,000 people between 1989 and 2003.

The country’s post-war Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended prosecutions in 2009 for dozens of ex-warlords and their commanders who bear the greatest responsibility for the war.

But successive governments have largely ignored the recommendations, much to the disappointment and frustration of war victims.

Political analysts say this is largely because some of the war’s key players have taken positions of influence in government, including the legislature, since the war’s end nearly 30 years ago.

The trial in Paris, which will last four weeks, is the fifth trial related to crimes against humanity and torture in France. Previous cases have involved crimes related to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

In a rare occurrence in France, the process is being filmed to build up historical records.

Paye-Layleh reported from Monrovia, Liberia. Nicolas Vaux-Montagny in Paris contributed.

