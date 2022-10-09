Paris restaurant with three Michelin stars skewered by critic who finds a piece of PLASTIC in food

A three-Michelin-star restaurant in Paris, which charges £430 for its tasting menu – excluding drinks – has come under fire after serving a top French food critic a dish containing a piece of plastic.

Considered one of the world’s best restaurants, L’Arpège is run by ‘legendary’ chef Alain Passard, who is said to personally inspect every meal before it goes out.

Passard, 66, is known for being at the forefront of ‘farm to table’ cooking and appeared in Netflix’s Chef’s Table series after his 36-year-old restaurant ditched meat and focused on championing vegetables.

L’Arpège, a three Michelin star restaurant in Paris which charges £430 for a tasting menu – excluding drinks – has come under fire

Chef Alain Passard, 66, is known for being at the forefront of farm-to-table cooking

But last week a customer – who was actually a food reviewer from a French newspaper Le Figaro – was served his fleur de courgette with a ‘two centimeter’ piece of soft plastic in it.

In his scathing review, Stéphane Durand-Souffland wrote that the mistake was only part of the meal, which left him and his fellow diner feeling like they had been “taken for a ride”.

He describes some of the expensive tasting menu dishes, which have become a tourist attraction in their own right, as ‘banal’ and said the whole experience left him ‘confused’.

In his scathing review, Stéphane Durand-Souffland wrote that the mistake was only part of the meal that left him and his fellow diner feeling like they had been “taken for a ride”

The restaurant’s tasting menus cost €490 and offer dishes including sushi

‘Passard was passive, without energy, as if going through some soulless routine. In this category, at this price, it’s unforgivable.’

To make up for the plastic hidden in the courgette flower, waiter Durand-Souffland brought one of Passard’s signature dishes, a lamb and pigeon fusion priced at £189.

The critic said of the dish, which was inspired by the work of Thomas Grünfeld, a German sculptor known for his ‘Misfits’ series of imaginary hybrid animals: ‘Sorry, but I got no thrill from this Frankenstein feat.’

L’Arpège has held its Michelin status for a quarter of a century and is currently ranked number 31 in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants

In 2016, Passard appeared in Netflix’s Chef’s Table, where he admitted ‘A three-star restaurant is very demanding, everything has to be perfect’

He ended his review by writing: ‘Three stars? Really?’

‘There’s nothing worse than a dinner that makes you sad.’

The critic got just £60 off, according to The Sunday Times.

L’Arpège was founded in 1986, has held its Michelin status for a quarter of a century and is currently ranked 31st in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Passard shocked the culinary world in 2001 by announcing that he would stop cooking meat, despite his restaurant being known for its roasts.

The critic concluded his review of the restaurant: ‘There is nothing worse than a dinner that makes you sad’

Fish and meat dishes have now returned to the menu, but vegetables are still at the center of the restaurant’s menu and ethos

Items on its lunch menu cost dinners between €54 and €220, while its ‘Gardeners Lunch’ costs €185

Passard shocked the culinary world in 2001 by announcing that he would stop cooking meat, despite his restaurant being known for its roasts

He decided instead to focus on the vegetable produce from biodynamic farms he had established around France and soon became known as the ‘King of Calm’ due to the personal care he took to the plants.

Fish and meat dishes have now returned to the menu, but vegetables are still at the center of the restaurant’s menu and ethos.

In 2016, he starred in Netflix’s Chef’s Table, where he admitted ‘A three-star restaurant is very demanding, everything has to be perfect.’

Before Passard announced he would stop cooking meat at his restaurant, it was known as a rotisserie

Considered one of the world’s best restaurants, L’Arpège is the brainchild of ‘legendary’ chef Alain Passard, who is said to personally check every meal before it goes out.

His restaurant tasting menus cost €490 and offer dishes including sushi and a ‘golden onion lace with Parmigiano Reggiano’.

Meanwhile, items on its lunch menu cost diners between €54 and €220, while its ‘Gardeners Lunch’ costs €185.

L’Arpège has been contacted for comment.