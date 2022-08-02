Paris ramps up fight against monkeypox with new vaccine centre serving most-affected groups

French health authorities announced on Tuesday that 2,171 cases of monkey pox have been confirmed in France so far, more than half of them in the Paris region. To counter this rising number, local authorities have opened the capital’s first vaccination center dedicated to administering the smallpox vaccine – which has been shown to be effective against monkeypox – to specific groups.

Located in the 13th of Paris district (district), the special center for vaccination against monkey pox currently consists of a waiting room with a small adjacent vaccination in the Edison Community Health Center.

Upon entry, patients are immediately informed that they can only be vaccinated if they have made a reservation on Doctolib, a private website that many French residents use to make medical appointments. Front desk employees have patients fill out a questionnaire and verify their identity, although patients do not need a doctor’s prescription to get vaccinated.

The French government said last week it would mobilize more people to help administer vaccines, including doctors, nurses and medical students. Once patients have been vaccinated, they will be booked for a second appointment within 28 days, although health authorities have said this time limit could be extended.

If someone comes to the center with monkey pox symptoms, they are immediately sent home to self-isolate for the duration of the illness, which usually lasts two to four weeks. Samuel Etien, a medical student and volunteer at the center, recommends that people see a doctor if they notice a rash that consists of large hardened pimples with pus or scabs in the area around their mouth or on the palms of their hands; pimples that often appear suddenly; and mouth or anal pain. The most common symptoms are a red rash on the anal or oral mucosa, a cluster of pimples, flu-like symptoms (fever, aches) and swollen lymph nodes in the neck and armpits, the medical student says. Etien said confirmed or suspected cases should be isolated as soon as possible.

Operate ‘Risk Groups’

About 95 percent of French monkey pox cases have been identified in men who have sex with men, and a quick look in the waiting room confirms that most of those vaccinated on Monday were male.

The vaccine center is currently prioritizing the most at-risk populations, including gay men, transgender people, those with multiple sexual partners and sex workers, with no immediate plans to open vaccinations to the general public. In an effort to encourage sex workers to get a preventative dose of smallpox, the center plans to allow sex workers to make arrangements through outside associations in addition to Doctolib.

Frederique and Hervé, two gay men who recognized they were in the high-risk group, said they were getting the vaccine because “the disease is spreading and we’re going on vacation to Africa, so we wanted to take precautions.”

“This is not just a gay disease,” they said as they left the center. It is a statement repeated by Dr. Yannick Simonin, a virologist and lecturer specializing in emerging viruses at the University of Montpellier, told Le Monde: “Anyone who has close physical contact with another person who has contracted monkeypox is at risk, regardless of sexual orientation. Monkeypox concerns not just this (gay) community, even though the number of cases within it is currently over-represented.”

Renaud, 50, said he was vaccinated because he is considered “a person at risk” as a gay man with multiple sexual partners. He only needed a single dose because he was vaccinated against smallpox at a young age. Although it was difficult at first to agree on Doctolib, he said the government was handling the outbreak well.

Adrian, another gay man, said he has multiple sexual partners and wanted to get the vaccine so he could “live a normal life without being afraid”. He expressed hope that the virus will continue to be taken seriously, as he believes the government has reacted too slowly to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Anne Souyris, the Paris deputy mayor in charge of public health, said there are plans to expand the vaccine center “as much as possible”, adding that other locations could open if there are enough staff to man them. Through these and other measures, she hopes that “this epidemic will be contained, or at least slowed down by the end of the summer”.

Etien said he remains “concerned”.

“The number of cases is currently doubling every two weeks and to date there has been no comparable situation of monkeypox infection in Europe,” he said.

“Vaccinations have started well and will continue and intensify throughout the summer and even into September. But what is missing are public information campaigns and walk-in vaccination centers, which would facilitate access for people who are isolated” or less well informed about the risks.

He said vaccine centers were quickly set up, likely because of previous experience with Covid.

However, he said the vaccines are not administered in the same way because of the secrecy surrounding smallpox, which can be a potent biological weapon. The French state keeps stocks of the vaccine in the event of a biological attack.

Amélie Verdier, the head of the regional health agency in Paris, told AFP on Monday that the speed of the vaccine’s rollout is still hampered by a shortage of trained professionals to administer them at centers in the capital.