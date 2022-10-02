WhatsNew2Day
Paris Jackson impresses in a black dress as she attends the Givenchy PFW show

Paris Jackson shows off her numerous tattoos and impresses in a black dress while attending the Givenchy PFW show

By Eve Buckland for Mailonline

Published: 5:49 PM, October 2, 2022 | Updated: 17:51, October 2, 2022

Paris Jackson shone in a black dress and showed off her tattoos as she attended the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The star, 24, showed off her colorful inks as she slipped into the strappy mini dress and snapped a playful wink at the camera.

She paired the dress with black ankle boots and wore her locks in soft waves.

Wow: Paris Jackson wowed in a black dress and showed off her tattoos as she attended the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday

Paris wore a smoky shade and a lick of red lipstick for the event.

The beauty, who is also a singer-songwriter, has been spotted at numerous shows in the French capital this week, including Thursday’s Giambattista Valli show.

And it comes after last month, Paris revealed she is living her best life as she laid out her healthy new lifestyle in a long new profile.

Leggy: she paired the dress with black ankle boots and wore her locks in soft waves

The singer revealed that she has entered therapy and has stopped smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been,” she said in a… SPIN Magazine profile of her.

And after struggling with self-loathing for years, she’s finally learned to love herself.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t hate what I see anymore, and I’ve become self-love… I try to treat myself kindly,” she told SPIN.

“I have some bad days when I’m not as nice to myself as I’d like to be… I don’t do anything perfect, but I try to make progress every day.”

Inked: The beauty, who is also a singer-songwriter, has been spotted at a host of shows in the French capital this week - including the Giambattista Valli show on Thursday

