Paris Jackson stuns in a gold dress and embraces Alexandra Shipp at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball

Paris Jackson seemed to be in good spirits as she made a glamorous arrival at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood earlier on Thursday night.

The gorgeous star, 24, wore a strapless dress that showed off her fit physique as she posed for photos before the gala kicked off.

Michael Jackson’s talented daughter was pictured hugging her close friend and fellow actress, Alexandra Shipp, 31, during the short photo shoot.

The singer looked elegant in a strapless gold dress that fell to the floor, with a high slit on the right side.

The dress consisted of a satin material and a form-fitting corset top that showed her fit physique.

Paris slipped into a pair of brown open-toed platform heels strapped to the ankles.

Her blond hair was up and styled in a chic bun, with loose strands falling down her face.

The American Horror Stories actress kept her makeup glamorous and vibrant, wearing a coat of black mascara and eyeliner to make her blue eyes pop.

Nude lipstick was worn to keep the long dress central.

To embellish her gala outfit, Paris wore an assortment of gold bracelets on each arm to match the color scheme. She also added a few different dangling earrings that consisted of gold and red colors.

At one point, the star was seen hugging X Men: Apocalypse actress and girlfriend Alexandra Shipp, stopping for photos.

Alexandra wore a striking, elegant red strapless dress that fell to the floor in a wide skirt.

The dress featured a cutout at the front, with the fabric looking like it was tied up.

The beauty, who will star in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, added a pearl necklace for a classic touch to her look, along with a matching bracelet on her right wrist.

Her long locks were styled on her head in a row of small buns, showing a pair of green and gold earrings.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation was established in 1991 to raise awareness and funds to help prevent and stop the spread of HIV/AIDS. Paris is currently ambassador of the foundation.

The annual gala celebrates the organization, along with stars of honor who have made a major contribution to stopping the spread of HIV and AIDS

At Thursday’s prom, Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph were some of the guests of honor at the event, alongside Colin Farrell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, the Batman actor said: “I was lucky enough to know Elizabeth and in my time as her friend it was so clear to me how important her work with HIV/AIDS was. I am now deeply honored to help keep her message and the importance of her mission alive.”

Other stars and celebrities attending the event included Elizabeth Taylor’s grandson, Quinn Tivey. He is also a current ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The producer kept his look classic by wearing a black suit with a matching tie and tight-fitting shoes.

Like Alexandra, Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl wore a long, red dress. The one-shoulder dress consisted of a cape that fell behind her.

She wore a pair of red high heels, carrying a glittering clutch in her hand.

Academy Award-nominated actress, Jennifer Tilly, also made a glamorous appearance at the event. The Child’s Play star wore a shimmering blue tulle dress with ruffled sleeves.

Her makeup was done classically, consisting of black mascara and red lipstick for an extra pop of color to her look.

