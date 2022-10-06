Paris Jackson strikes a pose in racy sheer slip dress as she marks the end of Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Paris Jackson made an impression during Paris Fashion Week, attending a number of shows decked out in a number of stylish ensembles.

After the week-long event concluded on Tuesday, October 4, the daughter of legendary pop superstar Michael Jackson took to Instagram and dropped a few poses in a revealing sheer slip dress.

Racy: In an Instagram post, Paris Jackson, 24, posed in a sheer slip dress with a see-through section down the chest showing her pierced nipples

One of the four photos posted showed Jackson’s pierced nipples through the sheer fabric with a floral design along the chest.

She lay down on her backside for another photo of her stretched out on a couch, showing some of her many tattoos, as well as her legs and a spiked necklace.

“bones sink like stones,” she wrote in the caption.

The flesh-colored slip came to about mid-thigh and featured white lace along the edges of the neckline and lower part.

Reclining: The model, musician and actress lay on her bum to show off the dress’s plunging neckline, allowing her to show off some of her many tattoos

Along with the slip, Jackson added a long, multi-colored jacket to the ensemble, although she had most of the photoshoot hanging off her shoulders.

She also wore a pair of brown platform boots that reach past her knees, which can be seen in a photo of her sitting at the bottom of a long staircase wearing that floral coat.

The boots can also be seen as she strikes a pose sitting in a chair holding up a photo of a pair of red heels.

Styin’:Jackson also wore brown platform boots that reached above her knees and a multicolored floral jacket that slung over her shoulders

Legendary pop superstar Michael Jackson’s daughter had her locks styled a bit messy in most of the images

PFW fixture: Jackson attended a number of fashion shows last week during Paris Fashion Week in France, which started on September 26

For the feature, the California native had her blonde locks styled long and messy, several inches past her shoulders, parted in the middle.

Around the same time, Jackson shared another set of two snaps, one of which shows the singer-songwriter crouching while holding a few bouquets of flowers, captioned “music n flowers n flowers n music.”

She also snapped a photo of herself looking up to catch her reflection off the ceiling.

Over the past few years, Jackson has turned much of her focus into music, dropping her band The Soundflowers’ self-titled debut EP in June 2020. That would be followed just five months later with the release of her debut solo studio album, Wilted, in November of the same year.

Flower power: The California native also shared a few photos of herself, one of her holding a bouquet of flowers while crouching and another of her capturing her reflection in the mirror