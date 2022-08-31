Paris Jackson shows off her tattoos in a tank top as she drives a scooter in LA

Paris Jackson looked like a woman on a mission as she cruised through Los Angeles on Wednesday on her matte brown Vespa scooter.

With a cream tank top showing off her skinny tattooed arms and black leggings, the musician put safety first by wearing a light yellow helmet.

The 24-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, had a busy week as she appeared on the cover of Flaunt Magazine on Wednesday, putting out a Spin Magazine live performance session.

Both editorial pieces delved into the background of Jackson’s musical foundation and her evolution to become a star.

Jackson’s live performance of her song Bandaid on the Spin Sessions site is the first of many to come for the musician who comes from a family of musical royalty.

Jackson shared how hard it is to be vulnerable as an artist in front of a crowd as she connected with her fans for the recent release.

The star has shared many of her summer experiences with fans in preparation for the publicity tour for her debut album, Wilted.

This comes after Jackson’s kids paid tribute to the singer on what would have been his 64th birthday.

The singer’s two eldest children, Paris and Prince Jackson, posted photos from their childhood with their famous father on their Instagram accounts on Monday.

Prince, 25, wrote alongside a photo of his father feeding him as a baby: “Happy Birthday!”

The humanitarian and activist also shared images of all three Jackson children at various celebrations, including those wearing birthday hats and Christmas trees.

Prince, who was only 12 when his father died, added: “I miss you more and more, but I love you more and more every day. Thanks for everything.’

He signed the post with applause and heart emojis.

Paris, 24, shared a throwback image of her father kissing her when she was very young, writing “hbd” with a heart emoji.

The Grammy winner died in 2009 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 50 after a massive overdose of the hospital anesthetic propofol, which was prescribed by his doctor.

The death of the Thriller artist sparked an outpouring of grief around the world.

Four years ago, at the ‘Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration’ celebrating the Bad singer’s 60th birthday, his eldest son revealed: “It’s absolutely an awesome feeling to be here today, because our father was the King of Pop and he has done so much. .’

Paris shared: ‘We honor him in our own way, and I don’t really expect anyone else to understand except this guy here (Prince.)’

Jackson leaves behind three children – his eldest Prince, who was followed by Paris, and his youngest Prince Michael, known as Blanket, 20, who is now nicknamed ‘Bigi’.