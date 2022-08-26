Paris Jackson reveals she is the ‘happiest and healthiest’ she has ever been

Paris Jackson has revealed she is living her best life as she details her healthy new lifestyle in a long new profile about the late Michael Jackson’s daughter.

The 24-year-old singer revealed that she has entered therapy and has stopped smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been,” she said in a… SPIN Magazine profile of her.

Feeling Lighter: Paris Jackson revealed she’s the ‘happiest and healthiest’ she’s ever been on a SPIN profile; pictured August 2022

Interestingly, while her outlook on life has improved, Jackson’s lyrics “have gotten so much darker in the past year” following her split from former bandmate Gabriel Glenn.

Paris can probably attribute her happier outlook to her new regimen, which she picked up after overhauling her “very nocturnal lifestyle.”

Paris is now going to therapy, has stopped smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day and even goes rock climbing at a nearby gym.

And after struggling with self-loathing for years, she’s finally learned to love herself.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t hate what I see anymore, and I’ve become self-love… I try to treat myself kindly,” she told SPIN.

“I’ve had some bad days when I’m not as nice to myself as I’d like to be… I don’t do anything perfect, but I try to make progress every day.”

She also discussed how to put herself first.

‘Some days I feel that pressure’: Paris, who is pursuing her own career in music, also shared what it feels like to live up to her late father, pop icon Michael Jackson

“Because I see myself as a friend, if I don’t set a boundary or if I don’t set one, it’s like stepping up to a friend,” she told SPIN. “I hate it when I make a friend pay, so if I do that to myself, I make a friend pay too, and it just doesn’t feel right anymore.”

Paris, who is pursuing her own career in music, also revealed what it feels like to be compared to her late father, pop icon Michael Jackson.

For Paris, the amount of pressure she feels to live up to his name changes throughout the day.

“It depends on the day,” she said. “Some days I feel that pressure, and some days I feel… well, the music I make is completely different. I don’t make R&B and soul and funk.’

‘I want to sing and dance’: Paris spoke about her passion for singing in an interview on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast in June

Paris previously spoke about her passion for singing during an interview on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast in June.

Thinking about her childhood, the star said, “There’s a home video where I love to say I want to sing and dance as a kid.”

She added that she was interested in other forms of creative arts than on stage.

“I like all forms of art,” Paris explained. ‘I paint, you know, when I can. I usually don’t show many people.’

Family first: Paris in the picture with her brothers Prince Michael Jackson II and Prince Jackson in 2012

In addition to singing, Paris expressed her admiration for the fashion industry during her interview on the podcast.

‘I love fashion. I believe it is an art form,” the actress added. She recently appeared in a promotional video for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

Talking about success, especially in the music industry, Paris said she thinks she’s done well thanks to her loving and devoted fans.

“The real joy of success was meeting some of them in person and having real conversations,” the singer said.