Paris Jackson nails autumnal chic as she strolls the streets of Paris during Fashion Week

She has been spotted at a slew of A-list fashion shows during Paris Fashion Week in recent days.

And Paris Jackson nailed an autumnal look on Saturday as she took a stroll in the French capital.

The model, 24, wore blue jeans, paired with a chocolate brown cropped cardigan and a long brown coat.

Beige shades: Paris Jackson, 24, nailed fall chic in blue skinny jeans and a nude longline coat on Saturday as she strolled the streets of Paris during Fashion Week

The daughter of the late singer Michael Jaskson flashed some of her toned abs in the ensemble, sticking to a brown theme while adding a matching Gucci belt.

Paris increased her height and opted for a pair of suede brown boots with a pointed toe and high heel.

Adding an extra touch of couture for the fashion week, the model carried a Christian Dior bag over her shoulder – with a gold CD pendant and signature print design in purple.

Figure: She flashed her tight torso as she paired a chocolate brown cropped cardigan with the long brown coat

Raising height: Paris opted for a pair of suede brown boots with a pointy nose and high heel

Paris shielded her eyes with oversized round-frame sunglasses for the outing and added a stacked collection of bracelets and rings.

Her ombre blonde locks sat chic in a blow-dried style as they fell free from her face, while she applied a bronze lip gloss.

The beauty, who is also a singer-songwriter, has been spotted at numerous shows in the French capital this week, including Thursday’s Giambattista Valli show.

And it comes after last month, Paris revealed she is living her best life as she laid out her healthy new lifestyle in a long new profile.

Designer: Adding an extra piece of couture for the week of fashion, the model carried a Christian Dior bag over her shoulder – with a gold CD pendant and signature print design in purple

Accessories: She protected her eyes with oversized round-frame sunglasses for the outing and added a stacked collection of bracelets and rings

The singer revealed that she has entered therapy and has stopped smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been,” she said in a… SPIN Magazine profile of her.

And after struggling with self-loathing for years, she’s finally learned to love herself.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t hate what I see anymore, and I’ve become self-love… I try to treat myself kindly,” she told SPIN.

“I have some bad days when I’m not as nice to myself as I’d like to be… I don’t do anything perfect, but I try to make progress every day.”