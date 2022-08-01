Paris Jackson lets a squirrel climb on chest as she welcomes the new moon during camping excursion

Paris Jackson took a road trip to spectacular California’s Yosemite to welcome the new Leo moon while camping and enjoying the majestic scenery.

In a series of social media posts, Jackson shared intimate moments from her journey with her followers, giving them a glimpse of what it’s like to camp with her.

At one point she had a squirrel climb on her stomach and walk on her chest because she seemed happy with the little creature.

Too close for comfort? The creature rested its paws on her chin. Although the animal is cute, it can transmit diseases. Some of the most common are tularemia, typhoid, plague, and ringworm. Such diseases are transmitted through bites or other forms of direct contact with infected squirrels

In the first Instagram photo carousel captioned “Proud Californian,” Jackson posted that she’s leading the collection of images as one of her sits still taking in the beauty of one of Yosemite Valley’s waterfalls.

Dressed in an oversized brown T-shirt, jeans, simple sandals and her hair in two loose messy braids, the image captures the simple divinity in a quiet moment.

In the second image, a selfie, Jackson’s lush green background of redwoods accentuates her natural beauty.

Jackson is known for her deep understanding of and connection to Mother Nature and the spiritual enlightenment that comes with it.

The makeup-free, blue-eyed talent goes camping with her hair held back with a green headband, green tank and a natural-toned beaded necklace around her neck. Her dainty gold earrings give her camping glamor an extra dimension.

The third and final image from the Instagram carousel shows a new friend of Jackson’s.

It seems like Jackson is an animal whisperer as she and a squirrel seem to be having a friendly conversation.

Comfy on Jackson’s lap against her leather bum bag, the squirrel and Jackson seem to enjoy each other’s company.

The daughter of the late King of Pop covered a lot on her weekend excursion and shared much of the adventure, including her campsite’s dental hygiene.

In a reel posted to her Instagram this morning, Jackson shared a short itinerary of her entire journey. From Morro Bay to Yosemite, Big Sur to Cayucos, California Jackson’s travel style seemed quite casual and cool with an impeccable collection of vintage vibes.

In particular, the musician who has always had a deep interest in nature, energy and all things spiritual acknowledged the new Leo moon in her caption Reels.

Jackson welcomed the new moon under Northern California’s most incredible skies and graciously shared it with her fans.

Also an advocate for body positivity, she made it clear that she used filters in her posts to ensure that those who look to her for inspiration understood that the filters made her look like “less of a caveman.”

Jackson does road tripping well.