Paris Jackson is the Snow Bunny as she joins Prince and Blanket on the slopes of Lake Tahoe.

Michael Jackson’s children, Paris, Prince and Blanket, enjoyed a walk on the slopes together.

Paris, 24, who was spotted dating Paris Hilton earlier this month, led the way as they enjoyed snowboarding and skiing together in Lake Tahoe, California on Monday.

The older brother, Prince, 25, opted to ski while the youngest, Blanket, 20, was completely covered while jumping on a snowboard.

Their famous dad was no doubt nearby as they enjoyed winter activities, as his 1982 mega-hit Beat It could be heard in the background at one point.

Paris was the perfectly dressed snow bunny, as she rocked a brown puffer jacket with pink waterproof pants and black lace-up boots.

He accessorized with a brown fur lined bomber hat and brown gloves along with white goggles.

At one point, Paris took a nasty fall, but was able to get up and continue after taking time to sit down and recover.

It comes months after older brother Prince told ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month that his father, Michael, and Princess Diana were close friends after meeting in the late 1980s.

Prince said: “Every time my father used to talk about his relationship with her, he was filled with so much love, but also sadness at the same time, because he had lost a friend who was so near and dear to his heart.”

Michael, who passed away in 2009, first met Diana, who died in 1997, while backstage at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1988.

Prince was born in February 1997, just months before Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.

Prince shared that the pop star, whose biggest hits were Thriller and Bad, thought he had a lot in common with the popular princess.

“He just felt, as he explained it to me, that he felt connected to her in a way that he didn’t really have those connections to other people,” Prince shared.

Michael had many high-profile friends, including Elizabeth Taylor and Madonna.

“I think … they fed off each other in the sense that this love was communal, and he loved how she loved and loved how she tried to be a great mother to her children and how she wanted to just be a good person,” she said. Prince.

Michael had three children: Prince, 25, Paris, 24, and Blanket, 20, (real name Prince Michael Jackson II).

Diana had children, Prince William, 40, and Harry, 38.

And that was all he intended. He wanted to be a great father and he wanted to be a great person,” Prince continued.

‘And I felt like there was a lot of synergy there. And when he talked about her he did it with a lot of love, but also with some sadness because he had lost such a good friend.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. Michael passed away 12 years later, in 2009.

Cited as one of the world’s most influential musicians thanks to his era-defining albums and live performances, Michael died at age 50 after an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.