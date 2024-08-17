Paris Hilton’s trailer catches fire on the set of a music video and the heiress shares a shocking image of the damage

Paris Hilton’s trailer caught fire on the set of her upcoming music video, she revealed on social media on Friday.

The 43-year-old is currently working on the video for her song Bad B**** Academy, which features appearances by Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass.

She was on set when the fire broke out in her trailer, which contained custom Swarovski clothing and accessories such as sunglasses and handbags, as well as computers and personal effects, sources said. TMZ.

After the fire was extinguished, Paris posted a shocking photo of the damage, showing that the trailer’s walls were burned and the roof had partially collapsed.

However, she noted that “everyone is safe” and added that she and Heidi continued filming as the day progressed because “the show must go on.”

Paris is pictured in June on Capitol Hill, where she visited to testify at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on strengthening child welfare and protecting America’s children.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called and is investigating the incident, but the cause remains a mystery at this time, sources said.

“Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer today during the set of my music video,” Paris wrote on her Insta Stories on Friday afternoon.

“As heartbreaking as it is, I am so thankful that everyone is safe and I am incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me.”

She thanked “her entire team,” as well as Heidi, Lance, Meghan and the music video’s director, Hannah Lux Davis, who has worked with artists ranging from Christina Aguilera and Avril Lavigne to Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

After posting the initial image of the burned-out trailer, Paris uploaded a follow-up photo of some of the charred items apparently recovered from inside.

One of them was a shiny welcome mat that was splashed with her name and the title of her upcoming studio album Infinite Icon.

“This is not how I expected the ‘Bad B**** Academy’ music video shoot to go…” she wrote over the image with a broken heart emoji.

Paris was filming the music video in downtown Los Angeles when the fire occurred, reportedly devouring all of the items in her trailer.

Later on Friday, Paris posted a photo on Insta Stories of herself and Heidi Klum posing on a catwalk, dressed in glamorous, skin-baring ensembles.

Meghan Trainor (left) and Lance Bass (right) are also part of the music video and are said to have continued working after the on-set incident.

Sources say Paris, Heidi, Lance and Meghan, as well as guest stars Chris Olsen and Lele Pons, continued filming afterwards.

“The show must go on…” Paris captioned the image, which showed her and Heidi surrounded by a crowd of actors playing photographers.

Infinite Icon, Paris’ second studio album, is set for release on September 6 and features Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, as one of the producers.

Benny is a veteran of the music industry as a record producer and songwriter who has worked with a variety of artists including Selena, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Charlie Puth and Kanye West.