Paris Hilton’s 18-day search for her chihuahua ends as experts believe it was snatched by a coyote

It was the £10,000-a-day “biggest dog hunt in Hollywood history” launched by a heartbroken Paris Hilton to find her beloved Diamond Baby chihuahua.

But last night it seemed the 18-day search for the hotel heiress’s dog had ended in tragedy, and experts now believe he was snatched away by a hungry coyote.

A source closely involved in the search, which began on September 14 when Ms Hilton was away from her £8million Hollywood Hills home and a workman is believed to have left a side door open, told The Mail on Sunday: “It doesn’t look good.” . It’s been a massive hunt with worldwide publicity, but we haven’t had a single sighting. Usually in a case like this there are multiple sightings if a dog is on the loose.

This week, heartbroken socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton launched the biggest dog hunt in Hollywood history, enlisting an army of canine psychics, dog whisperers and pet detectives in a desperate attempt to track down her dog. missing six-year-old “daughter”. (pictured together in 2019)

The 41-year-old offered a $10,000 (£9,200) reward for the return of her pet, who went missing last Wednesday, “no questions asked”.

‘If Diamond Baby had been kidnapped, we would have already expected a ransom demand. But there have been no calls.

“It’s so sad, but Paris is coming to the realization that she may never see Diamond Baby again.” She is heartbroken.

The 41-year-old hotel heiress, pictured with Diamond Baby, launched her dramatic appeal to find the six-year-old chihuahua, whom she described as ‘like a daughter to me’, with a social media blitz last week .

He also hired a company that operated heat-seeking drones and an army of professional pet detectives, psychics and dog trackers to scour the land around his Mulholland Estates mansion.

But the source told the MoS: ‘From the beginning, the fear has always been that due to the terrain, Diamond Baby could have fallen victim to feral coyotes. There has been a record heat wave in Los Angeles and coyotes are coming into residential neighborhoods looking for food and water. They die of hunger.

Ms Hilton is said to have “not given up hope” for her baby, who lives in a £280,000 “dog mansion” and wears a £35,000 diamond-encrusted necklace.

“She’s heartbroken, but she’ll never give up on Diamond Baby,” said a family friend.