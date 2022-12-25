Paris Hilton slips into a green cut-out swimsuit and festively wraps up for Christmas

Paris Hilton looked nothing short of sensational as she wished her TikTok followers a Merry Christmas while modeling a very revealing bathing suit on Sunday.

The reality star, 41, really got into the festive spirit when she wrapped herself in festive lights for a dip in a hot tub.

Dancing to her 2006 hit Stars are Blind, Paris showed off her incredible figure while escaping on a bored luxury yacht.

One piece featured numerous racy cutouts and a thong and left little to the imagination.

Despite the late hour, Paris shielded her eyes behind oversized shades of white and wrapped a scarf around her head.

Showing off her moves on the now iconic pop hit, she twirled to show off her peachy bottom for the camera.

She seemed to enjoy herself with the flashing and color-changing light of the hot tub.

Paris captioned the clip: ‘Merry Christmas b*****s’.

The Simple Life star’s debut single peaked at number 18 in the US and reached the top ten in the UK, Australia, Canada and over 10 European countries.

Paris, who is now a DJ, and her record label reportedly settled after the track was accused of having similarities to UB40’s 1970 song Kingston Town.

It comes after Paris turned up the heat and volume at her mum Kathy’s annual Christmas party last week.

She stepped out in a festive red mini dress with short sleeves and an empire waist as she posed with family friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, along with Kathy and younger sister Nicky.

The Kardashian family matriarch, 67, looked elegant in a black suit, while Kim, 42, showed off her toned abs in a graphic black crop top and high-waisted leather pants.

The Skims founder has styled her long platinum blonde hair in loose waves and complemented it with a diamond choker and cross pendant.

Kathy, 63, looked like a Christmas present in a red plaid maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline and a bow on the bodice.

Nicky, 39, showed off her toned abs in a festival red and green floral mini, with mules encrusted with red crystals, just a few months after giving birth to her youngest child in July.