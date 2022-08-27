Paris Hilton shows support for pal Britney Spears’ new song

<!–

Paris Hilton celebrates the release of Britney Spears’ latest track Hold Me Closer, a remix of Sir Elton John’s classic Tiny Dancer.

The socialite took to her Instagram on Friday and uploaded a video of herself dancing to the song in the driveway of her swanky Los Angeles home.

Hold Me Closer is Spear’s first new material since she released the single Slumber Party in 2016. It is also her first musical venture since her 13-year conservatory ended last November.

In Friday’s clip, Hilton spoke the lyrics as he posed on a bright pink luxury car.

She wore a matching bubblegum pink tracksuit and sparkly pink cateye shades.

The entrepreneur contrasted the dominant color of her outfit with a white t-shirt and put on a set of pink sneakers.

She also wore a set of gloves and a pair of sparkly earrings.

Her voluminous blond hair was partially tied up and much of it fell to her shoulders and chest.

The DJ also expressed her excitement at the track’s success in the caption of her Instagram post.

Hilton began her message by writing: ‘It’s Britney b****…and the Queen is officially back.

“Hold Me Closer is out now and I will be repeating it until further notice,” she wrote.

Speaking directly to Spears, Hilton wrote, “So proud of your sister.”

Hold Me Closer debuted Friday and received a lot of media attention.

The song serves as an updated version of John’s 1971 song Tiny Dancer and also incorporates elements of several of the songwriter’s other musical endeavors.

It was announced that the pair were collaborating on a song last July and the Crocodile Rock singer confirmed the song was in the works.

John, 75, recently spoke with the guard and told the media he hoped the song would serve as Spears’ reintroduction to the music world.

“If it becomes a big hit, and I think it is, it will give her so much more confidence than she already has and she will realize that people really love her and care about her and want her to be happy.” he said. .

The songwriter also pointed out that he and his collaborators stayed very close to the Toxic singer as she worked on the song.

“We held her hand throughout the process and reassured her that everything will be fine,” she said.

Hold Me Closer has since been received positively by critics and Spears’ fans alike.