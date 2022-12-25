Paris Hilton shows off her toned legs as she decorates the Christmas tree in vintage inspired lingerie

Paris Hilton turned up the heat as she posed in sexy red lingerie as she decorated her Christmas tree.

The 41-year-old influence showed off her toned stomach and toned legs in vintage-inspired stockings, garter belt and bra.

Her stunning display comes shortly after she strips down into a green-cut bathing suit for a celebratory hot tub session.

The DJ accessorized the sexy ensemble with red mesh gloves, pumps, a Santa hat and, in some shots, a dazzling multi-carat diamond necklace.

Sexy: Paris Hilton turned up the heat as she posed in sexy red lingerie as she decorated her Christmas tree. The 41-year-old influence showed off her toned stomach and toned legs in vintage-inspired stockings, garter belt and bra

Paris’ long, blonde locks were styled in loose waves.

“Sleighing in red this Christmas❤️‍” she posted, tagging the photo carousel with her signature phrase #That’sHot followed by #MerrySlilvmas.

The hashtag referenced the Paris neologism for killing while living your best life.

Sleigh: “Sleighing in red this Christmas❤️‍” she posted, tagging the photo with her signature phrase #That’sHot followed by #MerrySlilvmas. The hashtag referenced the Paris neologism for killing while living your best life

Coat: Paris moved to the top of the stairs for another set of photos, adding a luxurious red coat to the sexy ensemble

Burlesque: Paris moved around in a sort of pictorial burlesque, starting with the coat wrapped around her shoulders and then going down

The lanky model went to the top of her stairs to take another set of shots.

One of them was holding a Hello Kitty paddle.

A luxurious bright red coat was added to the sultry look and she moved around in a sort of pictorial burlesque, starting with the coat wrapped around her shoulders and then slowly moving down.

Diamonds: In some of the sultry snaps, Paris wore a dazzling multi-carat diamond necklace while adding something whimsical like a Hello Kitty toy or tree ornaments

Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, 41, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She recently shut down all rumors of starting a family after her mother, Kathy Hilton, 63, said the couple had struggled to conceive.

She quickly told the E! Newsshe and Carter had always planned to have a baby in 2023, and she’s been getting her eggs ready for IVF.

“I’ve always loved children, but I never found the person I could trust to do that,” she explained. But now that I’ve done that, I just can’t wait, and he’s going to be the best dad and we’re just going to have the most magical life together.”