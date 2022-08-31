Paris Hilton shows off her hot pink outfit in preparation for the Burning Man festival

Paris Hilton showed off her bright pink outfit in preparation to join thousands in the Nevada desert for the Burning Man festival known for its music, art, nudity and orgies.

Hilton, 41, showed one of her looks on her Instagram story wearing a pink full-body spandex suit with fairy wings and midi leather boots.

The socialite put her hair in two high ponytails and wore pink sunglasses with heart-shaped glasses wrapped around her forehead. She was last spotted at the festival in 2019.

‘Packing up for Burning Man. I love this fit,” Hilton wrote.

Burning Man is a 36-year tradition that welcomes self-expression to “connect each individual with his or her creative powers,” according to the festival’s mission statement.

The week-long event kicked off on August 28 and will run through September 5 as nearly 80,000 revelers are expected to attend the festival known for its music and sex offerings.

This year’s theme – called a ‘temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance’ is ‘Waking Dreams’.

Event makers eagerly advertised the event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a long hazy haze of pandemic insomnia, drifting between sleeping and walking, it’s time to re-imagine the future. After several long years we will go home.’

Hilton is a regular visitor and has notably documented her festival adventures in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert with her 20 million followers.

Last year’s cancellation didn’t stop festival-goers from rioting and holding their own Burning Man event called Renegade Man, which Hilton also attended.

About 30,000 visitors came to the festival in September without tickets, and Hilton wasn’t shy about showing off her quirky ensembles.

The heiress showed off multiple ensembles, including an almost translucent bodysuit with rhinestones and white lacing with matching glasses and sunglasses.

A pink unicorn jumpsuit also featured in the lineup, featuring a silver cut-out bra, a rhinestone choker and a black jacket. She has also styled different glasses and sunglasses.

“Anywhere I can be around other creatives who feel free to express themselves is a place for me,” Hilton wrote on Twitter at the time.

While the festival was canceled in 2020 without the intervention of festival goers, Hilton attended the 2018 and 2019 festivals.

She showed off her quirky style with long braids and her iconic glasses and sunglasses at the 2018 festival. Her electric outfit included a bikini top that accentuated her roomy bust. she wrapped a palm print skirt around her waist to match the print of her long sleeve design.

Hilton wore the same heart-shaped goggles she’s been seen with in the past.

The world traveler was also seen in the desert in 2017, showing off her outfits in the spirit of the festival’s mission of creativity and individuality. She showed off colorful and decorative outfits, including one that showed off her slender body in a green fringed micro skirt and a bright pink fringed tank top.

A fluffy neon rainbow stole was draped over Hilton’s tanned shoulders. She was also seen in an all gold ensemble showing off her long legs.

She has been on display at the festival since 2015.

This year, the festival kicked off on Sunday with a makeshift seven-mile encampment called Black Rock City, where free-spirited individuals — who spent $575 each to attend — can enjoy a host of parties, art installations, and even some orgies as they interact with trade each other for free food.’

A variety of music choices, from Latin to jazz and 80s pop concerts, are available to attendees.

Meditative activities are also offered for those seeking relaxation, including a hammock forest, a hypnotherapy session and communal peppermint bomb breathing exercises, according to the San Francisco Gate.

For those looking to broaden their minds, Burning Man will also offer several educational sessions on topics such as the intersection of artificial intelligence and astronomy, as well as the use of psychedelics in surgery.

Consent is a major theme of this year’s event, Gate reports — a crucial part as so many of this year’s experiences on this year’s program are sex-related, from after-hours orgies and flogging to black-light bondage.

The festival thrives on self-reliance as people from all over the world join in the festivities

Permission is required at the event as part of the festival schedule is reserved for sex

Burning Man is also known for its art installations, which this year include a dragon and bear-shaped honey containers.

It also encourages mutated vehicles and art cars, which are “unique motorized creations that either bear little or no resemblance to their original form or a standard street vehicle or are out of context for the normal setting (a pirate ship or spaceship on the desert, for example).” .’

And while all that is going on, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab will be handing out 600 small barrels that look like Altoids cans, in hopes that people will pass them around and use the pen and paper to write down where and when they get the item. have received as well as where they camp.

Using no matter how many cans find their way back to the team after the week-long event, Axios reports, the researchers will “map the economy of Burning Man,” where people operate a gift system.

The festival is also known for its art installations. Pictured: A huge cage-like tower on three legs that appear to have claws

