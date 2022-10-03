Paris Hilton reveals she’s spoken to seven PET MEDIUMS who say missing dog Diamond Baby is alive

<!–

Paris Hilton says she has spoken to seven pet psychics, all of whom say her missing dog Diamond Baby is still alive and that someone has her as she searches for more than 20 days.

The 41-year-old heiress took to her Instagram story to reveal that she has enlisted the help of several professional psychics to help locate her precious Chihuahua who has been missing since Sept. 14.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was that the seven mediums all believe that the dog is alive and in someone’s possession.

She wrote: ‘I’ve spoken to 7 credible pet psychics/communicators who all say she’s alive and someone has her. So that gives me hope [tearful emoji] And at this point Hope is all that comes through.’

MIA: Paris Hilton (seen in September 2019) says she has spoken to seven pet psychics who all say her missing dog Diamond Baby is still alive and someone has her as she searches for more than 20 days

The star — who posted an image of her precious dog — said she was originally going to collect the $10,000 reward, but was advised not to.

She said, ‘For those of you who asked, I was about to raise the price of the reward to an insane amount, but my security team said not to, because that would endanger my other dogs and myself,’ because they could become the target of the sick creep who might try to kidnap them for a reward.

“I’m sorry we even have to worry about something like this, but unfortunately there are really crazy people in this world.”

‘I’ve talked to 7 credible mediums/communicators who all say she’s alive and someone has her’: The 41-year-old heiress took to her Instagram story to reveal that she had enlisted the help of several professional psychics to help find her precious chihuahua who has been missing since September 14th

She concluded the message with the words: ‘Please keep an eye out for my little girl and if you know anyone who has her, have a heart and contact me and you will receive the full reward. Thank you’

This comes amid a report Friday that the search for Diamond Baby has ended in tragedy, as experts believe it may have been snatched by a hungry coyote.

A source closely involved in the hunt, which began on Sept. 14 when Ms Hilton was away from her £8 million Hollywood Hills home and a workman reportedly left a side door open, told The Mail on Sunday: not looking good. . It’s been a massive hunt with worldwide publicity, but we haven’t had a single sighting. Usually in a case like this there are multiple sightings when a dog is running around loose.

Last week, the heartbroken socialite and heiress to the Paris Hilton hotel chain launched the biggest dog hunt in Hollywood history, enlisting an army of psychics, dog whisperers and pet detectives in a desperate attempt to track down her lost six-year-old “daughter.” (together in the photo in 2019)

The 41-year-old offered a $10,000 (£9,200) reward for the return of her pet, who went missing last month, ‘without asking questions’

“If Diamond Baby had been kidnapped, we would have expected a ransom by now. But no call was made.

“It’s very sad, but Paris comes to the conclusion that she may never see Diamond Baby again. She’s devastated.’

The 41-year-old hotel heiress, pictured with Diamond Baby, made her dramatic appeal last week to find the six-year-old Chihuahua, whom she described as “like a daughter to me,” with a social media blitz.

She also hired a company that operated heat-seeking drones and an army of pet detectives, psychics and professional dog trackers to search the land around her Mulholland Estates mansion.

But the source told the MoS: “From the outset, the fear has always been that, because of the terrain, Diamond Baby may have fallen victim to wild coyotes. There has been a record heat wave in LA and coyotes are entering residential areas in search of food and water. They’re starving.’

Ms Hilton is said to have not given up hope for her baby, who lives in a £280,000 “dog house” and wears a £35,000 diamond collar.

“She’s devastated, but she’ll never give up Diamond Baby,” said a family friend.