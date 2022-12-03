Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Paris Hilton puts on a spectacular display in a sparkling two-piece at KISS FM’s Jingle Bell Ball
Entertainment

Paris Hilton puts on a spectacular display in a sparkling two-piece at KISS FM’s Jingle Bell Ball

by Merry
written by Merry
Dazzling: Paris Hilton put on a dazzling show on Saturday when she showed off her toned midriff in a sparkly silver two-piece while attending KISS FM's star-studded Jingle Bell Ball in Los Angeles

KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball 2022: Paris Hilton puts on a dazzling show as she shows off her tight midriff in a sparkling silver two-piece for a star-studded concert

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

published: 08:39, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 08:51, Dec 3, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Paris Hilton stole the show on Saturday when she led the stars in attending KIIS-FM’s Jingle Bell Ball, which was hosted by Capital One and held at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old, socialite businesswoman, looked dazzling on the red carpet as she adorned a sequined crop top with a matching floor-length skirt.

Showing off her figure with the torso-bare ensemble, the beauty’s skirt also featured a thigh-grazing slit and ruffle detailed lining.

Dazzling: Paris Hilton put on a dazzling show on Saturday when she showed off her toned midriff in a sparkly silver two-piece while attending KISS FM's star-studded Jingle Bell Ball in Los Angeles

Dazzling: Paris Hilton put on a dazzling show on Saturday when she showed off her toned midriff in a sparkly silver two-piece while attending KISS FM’s star-studded Jingle Bell Ball in Los Angeles

Paris paired the look with a pair of pointy heels in a perfectly matched silver color, rhinestone embellished fingerless gloves.

The star opted for an ultra-chic hairstyle as she swapped her usually long locks for a glamorous blonde bob.

While finishing the look with a glamorous makeup palette and glossy nude lip.

Sleek: Showing off her figure with the torso-bare ensemble, the beauty's skirt also featured a thigh-grazing slit and ruffle detailed lining

Sleek: Showing off her figure with the torso-bare ensemble, the beauty's skirt also featured a thigh-grazing slit and ruffle detailed lining

Sleek: Showing off her figure with the torso-bare ensemble, the beauty’s skirt also featured a thigh-grazing slit and ruffle detailed lining

Finishing off: Paris paired the look with a pair of pointy heels in a perfectly matched silver hue, rhinestone embellished fingerless gloves

Finishing off: Paris paired the look with a pair of pointy heels in a perfectly matched silver hue, rhinestone embellished fingerless gloves

Beautiful: While finishing the look with a glamorous palette of makeup and glossy nude lip

Beautiful: While finishing the look with a glamorous palette of makeup and glossy nude lip

Finishing off: Paris paired the look with a pair of pointy heels in a perfectly matched silver hue, rhinestone embellished fingerless gloves

It was the eighth year in a row for the annual holiday concert, with Ryan Secreast taking the stage to present.

While stars like Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Jack Harlow and Lewis Capaldi were all part of the amazing line-up.

And Paris also had her time to shine when she appeared on stage alongside actor Lil Rel Howery.

Bombshell: The star opted for an ultra-chic hairstyle as she swapped her usually long locks for a glamorous blonde bob

Bombshell: The star opted for an ultra-chic hairstyle as she swapped her usually long locks for a glamorous blonde bob

Bombshell: The star opted for an ultra-chic hairstyle as she swapped her usually long locks for a glamorous blonde bob

Annual bash: It marked the eighth year in a row for the annual holiday concert, featuring a lineup full of artists like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and Lewis Capaldi

Annual bash: It was the eighth year in a row for the annual holiday concert, featuring a lineup full of artists like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and Lewis Capaldi

Annual bash: It marked the eighth year in a row for the annual holiday concert, featuring a lineup full of artists like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and Lewis Capaldi

And it was a busy weekend for Paris, DJing Friday night at Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped Playground event in Los Angeles.

The socialite donned a shimmering long-sleeved mini dress for the music party and got the party going with her energetic music set.

While sharing a slew of videos with her 21.1 million Instagram followers, she could be seen jumping up and down the booth as the crowd went wild for the set.

To the stage: And Paris also had her time to shine when she appeared on stage alongside actor Lil Rel Howery

To the stage: And Paris also had her time to shine when she appeared on stage alongside actor Lil Rel Howery

Giggles: The pair appeared to be having a ball as they spoke, putting on a playful display when Paris was let down

Giggles: The pair appeared to be having a ball as they spoke, putting on a playful display when Paris was let down

To the stage: And Paris also had her time to shine when she appeared on stage alongside actor Lil Rel Howery

Stylish: They also managed to grab a suit quickly, with Lil Rel opting for satin green pants with a matching bomber jacket

Stylish: They also managed to grab a suit quickly, with Lil Rel opting for satin green pants with a matching bomber jacket

Stylish: They also managed to grab a suit quickly, with Lil Rel opting for satin green pants with a matching bomber jacket

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner put up a...

Harrison Ford, 80, looks loved-up with Calista Flockhart...

Today’s Quordle: Here’s the answer and a hint...

Ciara is wearing a stunning satin gown, while...

Emma McKeon, Aussie Olympian, shares the secrets to...

Brooklyn Beckham shows off his Christmas tree with...

The Callisto Protocol and The Kotaku Review

KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020: Dove Cameron shows...

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Details: Everything We Know...

Bebe Rexha is the star of a star-studded...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More