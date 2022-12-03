Paris Hilton puts on a spectacular display in a sparkling two-piece at KISS FM’s Jingle Bell Ball

<!–

Paris Hilton stole the show on Saturday when she led the stars in attending KIIS-FM’s Jingle Bell Ball, which was hosted by Capital One and held at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old, socialite businesswoman, looked dazzling on the red carpet as she adorned a sequined crop top with a matching floor-length skirt.

Showing off her figure with the torso-bare ensemble, the beauty’s skirt also featured a thigh-grazing slit and ruffle detailed lining.

Dazzling: Paris Hilton put on a dazzling show on Saturday when she showed off her toned midriff in a sparkly silver two-piece while attending KISS FM’s star-studded Jingle Bell Ball in Los Angeles

Paris paired the look with a pair of pointy heels in a perfectly matched silver color, rhinestone embellished fingerless gloves.

The star opted for an ultra-chic hairstyle as she swapped her usually long locks for a glamorous blonde bob.

While finishing the look with a glamorous makeup palette and glossy nude lip.

Sleek: Showing off her figure with the torso-bare ensemble, the beauty’s skirt also featured a thigh-grazing slit and ruffle detailed lining

Finishing off: Paris paired the look with a pair of pointy heels in a perfectly matched silver hue, rhinestone embellished fingerless gloves

It was the eighth year in a row for the annual holiday concert, with Ryan Secreast taking the stage to present.

While stars like Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Jack Harlow and Lewis Capaldi were all part of the amazing line-up.

And Paris also had her time to shine when she appeared on stage alongside actor Lil Rel Howery.

Bombshell: The star opted for an ultra-chic hairstyle as she swapped her usually long locks for a glamorous blonde bob

Annual bash: It marked the eighth year in a row for the annual holiday concert, featuring a lineup full of artists like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and Lewis Capaldi

And it was a busy weekend for Paris, DJing Friday night at Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped Playground event in Los Angeles.

The socialite donned a shimmering long-sleeved mini dress for the music party and got the party going with her energetic music set.

While sharing a slew of videos with her 21.1 million Instagram followers, she could be seen jumping up and down the booth as the crowd went wild for the set.

To the stage: And Paris also had her time to shine when she appeared on stage alongside actor Lil Rel Howery