Paris Hilton puts on a leggy display in rainbow-hued bejewelled structured bodysuit at Tomorrowland

Paris Hilton made sure to turn heads when she took the stage on Sunday for her DJ set at Tomorrowland at event venue De Schorre in Boom, Belgium.

The star, 41, wore a rainbow textured sequin covered bodysuit with a ruffled pink and black mini skirt attached.

She opted for a glitzy pink turtleneck that matches the same shade as the back of her skirt.

Paris wore a pair of fingerless gloves that matched the colors of her bodysuit.

She bolstered her figure with a pair of bright-heeled rainbow boots as she performed at the bash.

Reality star Paris shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses and snapped a number of selfies with the crowd behind her.

It comes after Paris said her life is like a “fairy tale” after she tied the knot.

The heiress married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November and Paris and revealed she had never been happier in her life.

She told the Australian breakfast TV show Sunrise: “It feels amazing, I just feel so happy and I’m excited for the next phase in our lives.

“It was such a beautiful wedding and I had the best time shooting my show.

‘And share that with the world. It’s like a fairy tale.

“I feel like I’m in the best place of my life and I feel so happy.”

Leading up to the wedding, Paris and Carter were followed by TV cameras for her new show Paris in Love.

Their star-studded Bel Air ceremony — attended by guests like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Emma Roberts — will also be featured in the TV series.

Paris previously praised Carter as her “Prince Charming” and insisted she’d never met anyone like him.

When asked how it felt to have his support, she said, “You’re going to make me cry if you ask a question like that. I’ve never met such a man in my life.

“I’ve never been with someone who loves me so much and supports me, lifts me up and isn’t intimidated.

‘[He] is just my best friend and my Prince Charming rolled into one.’