Paris Hilton poses up a storm in a white butterfly-print dress at the Dior Beach Club in Capri

Paris Hilton looked nothing short of sensational as she enjoyed a luxurious boat trip in the heart of the Mediterranean while taking in the top attractions of the Amalfi Coast.

Rocking a plunging spaghetti strap dress with colorful butterflies on it, the socialite, 41, radiated glamor with a pair of oversized shades of white and her blonde locks in two braids, as well as a silk scarf as a headband.

“Beautiful day at Dior Beach Club in Capri,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of herself enjoying the panoramic views of the island at one of Italy’s most exclusive beach clubs.

The perfume magnate shared photos in Dior’s exclusive pop-up shop at Il Riccio Restaurant & Beach Club, a well-known celebrity spot.

In one image, she was standing in front of a wall covered in assorted greenery and a neon sign that read, “J’ADIOR CAPRI.”

Another showed the beauty standing on a beautiful deck as she gazed out at the glittering ocean.

On Sunday, Hilton shared photos in the same look as when she sailed around Capri while lying on Veuve Clicquot cushions.

Her husband, Carter Reum, commented on five red heart emojis, while her fellow reality star Holly Madision wrote, “Soooooooo cute!”

Hilton chose to caption the postcard-worthy photos: “Be like a butterfly. Beautiful to look at. Hard to catch. ‘

Two weeks ago, Reum and Hilton were spotted together through Italy.

The happy couple initially met in their twenties, but only started seeing each other romantically in November 2019.

Hilton was previously linked with figures such as Nick Carter and Benji Madden, and she was previously engaged to both Paris Latsis and Chris Zylka.

The now-married couple were spotted publicly sealing their lips in January 2020, and they officially went Instagram in April.

The two later announced that they were engaged in February last year.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot during a wedding ceremony that took place in November at her late grandfather’s home in Bel Air.

Guests at the lavish event included Kim Kardashian, Ashley Benson and Paula Abdul.

The happy couple then went on to honeymoon in multiple countries, traveling all over the world.

The couple are currently looking for a family and Hilton discussed her plans on an episode of Daily Pop, where she commented via People that she “can’t wait” to welcome “two or three” children into her life.

The reality TV personality made a point of noting that she “would like twins first.”