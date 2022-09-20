Paris Hilton offers a ‘big reward’ with ‘NO questions asked’ after her dog Diamond Baby disappears

Paris Hilton has offered a ‘great reward’ for the return of her beloved pet Chihuahua Diamond Baby.

The socialite, 41, took to Instagram Monday with a series of posts about her despair following the disappearance of Diamond Baby, a brown-black little female dog.

Among the posts, the reality star posted a message about a lost dog, saying the dog was last seen in the Beverly Hills area off Mulholland Drive and Clarendon Road five days ago.

“If you have any tips on Diamond Baby’s whereabouts or feel you have seen her, please contact the email address finddiamondbaby@gmail.com.”

Hilton said “there will be a great reward for her return and NO questions asked” amid her efforts to restore the Chihuahua.

The hotel heiress added: ‘Please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please watch my baby.’

She said the dog is “a little shy and will go belly up if you try to carry her.”

Hilton said the news was “incredibly difficult” for her to post, explaining the circumstances behind the dog’s disappearance.

“I was at a photo shoot and we’re moving and one of the movers must have left a door open,” she said. “My family and friends have helped me search the whole neighborhood high and low and have gone door to door, but we still haven’t found her.”

Noticing how she ‘does everything in’ [her] power to get her back,” Hilton said she has hired a pet detective and is also investigating the use of drones.

Hilton opened up about her despair, saying, “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain I feel — my heart is broken.”

She added: ‘I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like a part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, really like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.’

Hilton was reluctant to announce the search for the dog to the public out of concerns for the dog’s safety and “because people can be cruel.

“I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the further away I feel, the more likely I am to get her back,” she said.

Hilton acquired the pet in the fall of 2016 and took to Instagram for tips on what to name the doggy.

She said at the time: ‘Meet the newest member of the @HiltonPets family. What should I call this little cutie?’