Paris Hilton offers $10,000 reward for safe return of beloved dog Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton is offering a $10,000 reward for the “safe return” of her dog Diamond Baby after she went missing near the socialite’s Los Angeles home more than a week ago.

On Instagram on Friday, the 41-year-old published a flyer with a picture of the little chihuahua and advertised the reward amount.

“$10,000 for the safe return or information leading to the safe return of Diamond!” wrote Hilton, stressing that it would be handed over without question.

The New York native added a heartfelt caption, sharing her frustrations and fears with her more than 20 million followers.

“It’s been over a week and Diamond Baby is still missing. [crying emoji] This has been one of the most painful experiences of my life. My heart is broken [broken heart emoji] I miss her so much and it feels like a part of me is gone without her by my side.[tear on cheek emoji].

“We are in contact with six credible psychics/communicators who have all told me she is still alive, which gives me some hope.[big eyes emoji] All I want is for her to be safe and back home where she belongs. If you have ANY information about her whereabouts, please contact FindDiamondBaby@gmail.com.

There will be a $10,000 prize for the safe return or information leading to Diamond Baby’s safe return & NO questions asked! I just want my baby baby. Send an email if you know ANYTHING. And please help spread the word by reposting this and telling your friends. I want to create as much awareness as possible to get her back. [dog emoji, big eyes emoji, prayer hands emoji] #LostDog ​​#FindDiamondBaby.’

The reality star first posted on Monday about a lost dog, saying the dog was last seen five days ago in the Beverly Hills area near Mulholland Drive and Clarendon Road.

Hilton took to Instagram for the first time on Monday with a series of posts about her despair following the disappearance of Diamond Baby, a brownish-black little female dog.

“If you have any tips on Diamond Baby’s whereabouts or feel you have seen her, please contact the email address finddiamondbaby@gmail.com.”

The hotel heiress added: ‘Please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please watch my baby.’

She said the dog is “a little shy and will go belly up if you try to carry her.”

Hilton said ‘there will be a great reward for her return and NO questions asked’ amid her efforts to restore the chihuahua

Hilton said the news was “incredibly difficult” for her to post, explaining the circumstances behind the dog’s disappearance

“I was at a photo shoot and we’re moving and one of the movers must have left a door open,” she said. “My family and friends have helped me search the whole neighborhood high and low and have gone door to door, but we still haven’t found her.”

Noticing how she ‘does everything in’ [her] power to get her back,” Hilton said she has hired a pet detective and is also investigating the use of drones.

Hilton opened up about her despair, saying, “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain I feel — my heart is broken.”

She added: ‘I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like a part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, really like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.’

Hilton bought the pet in late 2016 and took to Instagram for tips on what to name the dog

Hilton was reluctant to announce the search for the dog to the public out of concerns for the dog’s safety and “because people can be cruel.

“I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the further away I feel, the more likely I am to get her back,” she said.

Hilton acquired the pet in the fall of 2016 and took to Instagram for tips on what to name the doggy.

She said at the time: ‘Meet the newest member of the @HiltonPets family. What should I call this little cutie?’