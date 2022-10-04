Paris Hilton looks back at some of her favorite Halloween costumes: ‘What should I be this year?’

Last Saturday, Paris Hilton shared a video montage of some of her favorite Halloween costumes in the past and asked her fans, “What do you guys think I should be this year?”

The 41-year-old hotel heiress and reality TV icon’s oldest selection was the pink-and-white Playboy Bunny costume she wore to Haylie Duff’s Hollywood house party in 2005.

Paris — who has tagged Dolls Kill, Cosmic Unicornz, and Rad & Refined — fondly recalls wearing a Raver Furby costume to the 2018 Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

“October is finally here!” Last Saturday, Paris Hilton shared a video montage of some of her favorite Halloween costumes from the past, asking her fans, “What do you think I should be this year?”

Hilton went in 2020 as Rising Phoenix in a showgirl style coral embellished look with colorful wings created by Jackalope Land.

The celebrity DJ wore a tiara over a bouffant 1960s hairpiece to impersonate Peter Pan fairy Tinkerbell at Adam Levine’s Halloween bash in Hollywood in 2016.

Paris also loved dressing up as Mrs. Waterman, which was technically a couples costume with her husband (and fellow Aquarius) Carter Reum in 2020.

But it’s unclear when Hilton — who loves to “dress up and eat candy” — wore her Sliving Gladiator costume for her “favorite time of year.”

The video of the InStyle Spain cover model received enthusiastic reactions from husband Carter Reum, younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Chantel Jeffries, Diplo and Elon Musk’s mother Maye.

On Monday, Paris was still asking the public for help finding her beloved Chihuahua Diamond Baby, who went missing in Beverly Hills on Sept. 14 after “one of the movers left a door open.”

“I miss my Diamond Baby so much it hurts. I know she lives out there somewhere! Please tell me and help bring my bb girl home,” Hilton – with 56.4 million followers on social media – instagram story.

‘For those of you who ask, I was about to raise [the $10K] price of reward for a crazy number but my security team said not to as that would get my other dogs and myself in trouble [danger] because they could become the target of some sick creep who might try to kidnap them for a reward.

“I’m sorry we even have to worry about something like this, but unfortunately there are some really crazy people in this world. I’ve talked to seven credible pet psychics/communicators who all say she’s alive and someone has her. So that gives me hope.’

Vixen the Demi Lovato video added: ‘And right now hope is all you get [me] by means of. Please take care of my little girl and if you know anyone who has her please contact me and you will get the full reward. Thank you.’

Fortunately, Paris has at least six other canine companions and one cat who shares her “Slivington Manor” in Beverly Hills.

In terms of career, Hilton was last seen as the “Barbie Bride” closing the presentation of Versace Womenswear SS/23 during Milan Fashion Week on September 23.

One of the personal fronts, The Simple Life alum and the 41-year-old co-founder of M13 – who has undergone egg extraction for IVF – will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 11.

