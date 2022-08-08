Paris Hilton is statuesque in short two-piece ensemble as she models midriff and long legs in Italy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Paris Hilton was spotted having an impromptu photoshoot in a sexy metallic silver bandeau top and short skirt that showed off her legs.

Her husband Carter Reum snapped photos of the leggy icon on their hotel balcony in Portofino, Italy before going in for a kiss.

Hilton and Reum have been seen traveling in and around Europe this summer and the happy couple made a recent pitstop in the romantic Italian town of Portofino.

Long legged beauty: Paris Hilton was spotted having an impromptu photoshoot in a sexy metallic silver bandeau top and short skirt that showed off her legs in Portofino, Italy this week

The scantily clad Hilton showed off her incredibly fit physique for a series of photos taken by her beau.

Seen in a metallic silver two-piece number, Hilton smiled intently as she gazed off into the distance.

Reum used his iPhone to capture stills of the toned, tan blonde beauty.

Fabulously fit: Hilton showed off her toned body while on balcony in Italy

Hilton wore a barely-there metallic bandeau top that was held up with a small strap.

She put her tight obliques on full display wearing a matching silver metallic skirt gathered atop her thigh and just below her waist to accentuate her long beautiful legs.

Paired with black espadrilles, the socialite polished off the futuristic look with her hair and other accessories thoughtfully on point.

Sealed with a kiss: Hilton and Reum lock lips in Portofino as they seem to still be on their honeymoon

Hilton styled her hair intricately She parted her hair down the side and crafted two braids that fell below her shoulders.

A third braid placed around her head gave an ethereal appearance and the beauty posed numerous times for her husband.

Keeping with the fun she has been having on Instagram during their Euro tour, Hilton was once again seen with her frosty pale blue wig on for some of the pics.

Party girl: The reality TV star turned DJ donned club wear for some snaps

Enhancing her small sexy silver outfit by adding a black bustier and neon green long sleeve top to it, Hilton was seen looking over the balcony in what appeared to be more of a rave get up than luxury glam look.

The blue wig made yet another appearance as it was last seen in Belgium.

The 41-year-old powerhouse and her husband have never looked more connected and in love.

Seeking approval: The beauty took a look at her husband’s photo work

The couple who is coming up on their one year wedding anniversary in November, were also caught sharing a kiss during the intimate balcony photo session.

The high-profile duo keeps the spark alive by spending much time together as they travel.

Hilton is best known for her reality TV show The Simple Life as well as her work as a DJ and perfume mogul.