Paris Hilton is pretty in pink heading to event at Maje clothing store in The Grove

Paris Hilton was quite pink as she stepped into Los Angeles’ famed open-air mall, The Grove, as she was first seen since revealing she’d been sexually assaulted at boarding school.

The 41-year-old heiress was strolling through the upscale mall on her way to an event at the women’s clothing store Maje.

She slipped into a chic print Little House On The Prairie dress with a cut that highlighted her enviable petite frame.

The Simple Life reality star’s stylish ensemble featured a deep plunging neckline that hinted at just a trace of her plunging neckline.

She let her signature platinum blonde hair flow out from under her white pageboy cap and paired the hat with sunglasses.

She balances skillfully on a pair of white heels, accessories with a fuzzy pink handbag, and softened her features with makeup.

Her latest glamorous outing comes just days after she attended a protest at the Utah boarding school she was sent to as a rebellious teenager.

Paris has claimed in recent years that she was “verbally, mentally and physically abused” at Provo Canyon School.

She claimed in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris that her parents had her ripped out of her bed at night and packed to Provo.

The school has responded to the allegations with a statement that reads in part, “Please note that PCS was sold by its previous owner in August 2000. We can therefore not comment on the operations or the patient’s experiences before that time.’

Paris fearlessly attended a protest near the school this weekend, holding up a sign that read, “SHUT DOWN PROVO.”

She claimed she was sexually assaulted after being forced to undergo cervical screening by early morning staff while attending boarding school for troubled youth in the 1990s.

The reality star said her childhood was “stolen” by the alleged abuse at Provo Canyon School, where she spent 11 months when she was 17 years old.

Speaking with the New York TimesParis, who has campaigned to regulate ‘disturbed teen centers’ since they were first made public in 2020 with alleged incidents of physical and mental abuse at the school in 2020, said she had tried to ‘obscure’ the reported incidents .

She said: ‘Very late at night – this would be around 3 or 4 am – they took myself and other girls into this room and did medical examinations.

“This wasn’t even with a doctor. It was with a few different staff members where they wanted us to lie on the table and stick their fingers in us. And I don’t know what they were doing, but it certainly wasn’t a doctor and it was really scary

“It was really scary, and it’s something that I had really blocked for years. But it comes back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Paris further detailed the alleged incidents on Twitter, writing: “Sleep deprived and heavily medicated, I couldn’t understand what was happening.

‘I was forced to lie down on a padded table, spread my legs and undergo cervical examinations. I cried as they held me and said, “No!” They just said, “Shut up. Be quiet. Stop wrestling or you’ll go to Obs.”

“It’s important to be open about these painful moments so that I can heal and end this abuse.

“This was a recurring experience, not just for me, but for other survivors as well. I have been violated and I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood has been stolen from me and I am devastated. This still happens to other innocent children.”

She tweeted Universal Health Services, which purchased Provo Canyon School in 2000, the year after her alleged abuse, urging them to close the center.

She wrote: ‘Stop prioritizing profit over people @UHS_Inc. I demand that you take immediate action, beginning with the closure of Provo Canyon School before April 1, 2023.

“END CHILD ABUSE AT UHS” or retweet if you agree. #ShutDownPCS #UHSTakeAction #EndChildAbuse

Paris married handsome businessman Carter Reum last November during a three-day extravaganza, including a carnival at Santa Monica Pier.

Paris, whose sister Nicky is a mother of three, revealed earlier this year that she wants to have multiple children with Carter.

She told E! News’ Daily Pop in January that she “can’t wait” to become a mother, gushing, “That’s definitely one of my top priorities.”

The Simple Life star said she “probably wanted two or three ‘kids’ and I’d want twins first — or I don’t know, it’s hard to say.”

Paris, who is the eldest of four siblings and has already had eggs collected for IVF, said: “As I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did they would protect me.” and things like that… at school. So maybe a boy first.’