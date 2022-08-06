Paris Hilton enjoys an al fresco balcony dinner with husband Carter Reum in Portofino

She has enjoyed a European outing in recent weeks, earlier this week with a day at Lake Como.

And Paris Hilton enjoyed an alfresco dinner on her balcony on Friday as she and husband Carter Reum continued their vacation in Portofino.

The heiress, 41, appeared naked while dining at her hotel in the coastal fishing village.

Quiet dining: Paris Hilton, 41, enjoyed dinner on the balcony with husband Carter Reum Friday as they continue their Italian vacation in Portofino

With her blonde locks pulled back in a low bun, Paris added oversized black sunglasses to her look.

She stayed casual in a black cami top and leopard print pants, and seemed comfortable in the low-key ensemble.

Paris later added a black hat to her appearance as she shielded herself from the sun and sipped an orange drink.

Carter then came out to join his wife, wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts.

The venture capitalist sat next to Paris as they enjoyed the quiet dinner and went in and out of their room.

Paris has enjoyed a holiday in Italy after her performance at the Belgian festival Tomorrowland, where she performed a DJ set.

And by her side is husband Carter, whom she married in November, who previously revealed she has “never been happier” since.

She told the Australian breakfast TV show Sunrise: “It feels amazing, I just feel so happy and I’m excited for the next phase in our lives.

“It was such a beautiful wedding and I had the best time shooting my show.

‘And share that with the world. It’s like a fairy tale. I feel like I’m in the best place of my life and I feel so happy.’