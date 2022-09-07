Paris Hilton continues living her best life at the annual Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Paris Hilton, 41, seemed to live wild and free at the annual Burning Man Festival in Nevada with more than 80,000 people.

The stately heiress showed off her festival outfit on Instagram on Wednesday. The look featured a sparkly sequined dress paired with a black belt, long brown boots and sported her stylish sunglasses.

The socialite’s hair was styled in bright pink braided extensions with her iconic heart glasses that she has styled with her festival outfits for years.

Party girl Paris: Paris Hilton, 41, seemed to live wild and free at Nevada’s annual Burning Man Festival with more than 80,000 people

Festival fun: The stately heiress showed off her festival outfit on Instagram on Wednesday. The look featured a sparkly dress paired with a black belt, tall brown boots and sported her stylish sunglasses

#BurningMan2022 was lit , #SlivingMyBestLife , wrote Hilton, sharing a series of photos from the festival.

The star also rode an electric bike around the festival, carrying her custom Barbie backpack through the desert.

She was last spotted at the festival in 2019.

Burning Man is a 36-year tradition that welcomes self-expression to “connect each individual with his or her creative powers,” according to the festival’s mission statement.

Riding around: The star also rode around the festival on a motorcycle, carrying her custom Barbie backpack through the desert

Hair is pink: The socialite’s hair was styled in bright pink braided extensions with her iconic heart glasses that she has styled for years with her festival outfits

The week-long event started on August 28 and will run until September 5 as thousands of people attended the festival known for its music and sex offerings.

This year’s theme – called a ‘temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance’ is ‘Waking Dreams’.

Burning Man is also known for its art installations, which this year include a dragon and bear-shaped honey containers.

She’s still sliving: it said Sliving on her bike. That’s a term Hilton coined that means ‘kill for life’

Festival buff: Hilton has long been visiting her festival adventures in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert with her 20 million followers

Event makers eagerly advertised the event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a long hazy haze of pandemic insomnia, drifting between sleeping and walking, it’s time to re-imagine the future. After several long years we will go home.’

Hilton is a regular visitor and has notably documented her festival adventures in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert with her 20 million followers.

After the sun went down: she was still in good shape even after the sun went down and the crowd dwindled

With a friend: She said she had her best life and the festival was ‘lit up’

Hilton was present at the 2018 and 2019 festivals.

She showed off her quirky style with long braids and her iconic glasses and sunglasses at the 2018 festival. Her electric outfit included a bikini top that accentuated her roomy bust. she wrapped a palm print skirt around her waist to match the print of her long sleeve design.

“Anywhere I can be around other creatives who feel free to express themselves is a place for me,” Hilton wrote on Twitter at the time.