Paris Hilton closes lips with husband Carter Reum as the couple enjoys a boat trip in Capri

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, were photographed on a boat trip in Capri on Wednesday.

The reality TV personality and venture capitalist, both 41, closed their lips and became affectionate as they enjoyed their time on the water.

The happy couple has taken numerous trips abroad since they tied the knot in November last year.

Couple trip: Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, were photographed on a boat trip in Capri . on Wednesday

Hilton wore a graphic print dress and white button-up shirt as she spent time with her husband.

The socialite also donned a pair of two-tone shoes that added a bit of darkness to her look for the day.

The DJ wore a single necklace and dark sunglasses during the cruise.

Her beautiful blond hair was tied together in a series of braids that fell to her shoulders and matched the light tone of her clothing.

Lucky couple: The reality TV personality and venture capitalist, both 41, made it a point to purse their lips and get clingy while enjoying their time on the water

Glam: Hilton wore a graphic print dress and white button-up shirt while spending time with her husband

Reum opted for a navy blue button-up shirt and sunglasses as he enjoyed his wife’s company.

The happy couple initially met in their twenties, but only started seeing each other romantically in November 2019.

Hilton was previously linked with figures such as Nick Carter and Benji Madden, and she was previously engaged to both Paris Latsis and Chris Zylka.

The now-married couple were spotted publicly sealing their lips in January 2020, and they officially went Instagram in April.

Starting off strong: The happy couple initially met in their twenties, but only started seeing each other romantically in November 2019; they are seen in April

The two later announced that they were engaged in February last year.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in November at her late grandfather’s home in Bel Air.

Guests at the lavish event included Kim Kardashian, Ashley Benson and Paula Abdul.

Putting on a Ring: Hilton and Reum tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in November at her late grandfather’s home in Bel Air; they will be seen in 2021

The happy couple then went on to honeymoon in multiple countries, traveling all over the world.

The couple are currently looking for a family and Hilton discussed her plans on an episode of Daily Pop, where she commented via People that she “can’t wait” to welcome “two or three” children into her life.

The reality TV personality made a point of noting that she “would like twins first.”