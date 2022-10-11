Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at Utah boarding school for troubled teens

Paris Hilton has described alleged sexual abuse she endured while attending a Utah boarding school for troubled youth in the 1990s.

The reality star, 41, said her childhood had been ‘stolen’ by the alleged abuse at Provo Canyon School, where she spent 11 months at the age of 17 – with Paris claiming she was violated after being forced to submit to cervical cancer. exams.

Speaking with the New York TimesParis, who has campaigned to regulate “disturbed teen centers” since she was initially made public with alleged physical and mental abuse at the 2020 school, said she had tried to “obscure” the reported incidents.

Devastating: Paris Hilton has described alleged sexual abuse she endured while attending a Utah boarding school for troubled teens in the 1990s

Paris appeared alongside other young people sent to similar centers as teenagers in a series titled, “Can You Punish A Child’s Mental Health Problems Away?”

She said: ‘Very late at night – this would be around 3 or 4 am – they took myself and other girls into this room and did medical examinations.

“This wasn’t even with a doctor. It was with a few different staff members where they wanted us to lie on the table and stick their fingers in us. And I don’t know what they were doing, but it certainly wasn’t a doctor and it was really scary

“It was really scary, and it’s something that I had really blocked for years. But it comes back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Tragic: The 41-year-old reality star said her childhood was ‘stolen’ by the alleged abuse at Provo Canyon School, where she spent 11 months at the age of 17 (pictured 18 years after attending the school)

Paris further detailed the alleged incidents on Twitter, writing: “Sleep deprived and heavily medicated, I couldn’t understand what was happening.

‘I was forced to lie down on a padded table, spread my legs and undergo cervical examinations. I cried as they held me and said, “No!” They just said, “Shut up. Be quiet. Stop wrestling or you’ll go to Obs.”

“It’s important to be open about these painful moments so that I can heal and end this abuse.

Campaign: Paris has been campaigning for the closure of the school since 2020

“This was a recurring experience, not just for me, but for other survivors as well. I have been violated and I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood has been stolen from me and I am devastated. This still happens to other innocent children.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to school representatives for comment.

The teen treatment center, where a 12-month stay costs up to $300,000, was previously charged with beating, drugging and sexually abusing its clients.

The socialite first slammed the institution in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris and managed to push for new, stricter rules for schools for troubled youth.

The hotel heiress, who testified before Utah lawmakers in February 2021, said she was “verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis” in Provo Canyon.

Twitter: The star provided more details about the alleged abuse in a Twitter thread

‘I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights. I wasn’t allowed to be myself, have my own opinion, or even speak. Undiagnosed, I was forced to take medication that left me feeling numb and exhausted. I haven’t breathed fresh air or seen the sunlight for 11 months,” she said.

“Children were regularly held, beaten, thrown against walls, strangled and sexually abused at Provo… I could not report this because all communication with my family was monitored and censored.

‘That was the worst of the worst… There’s no getting around it. You sit on a chair and stare at a wall all day, get yelled at or hit.’

The socialite criticized the institution in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris and managed to demand new, stricter rules for schools for troubled youth.

The Times claims the school is still facing numerous lawsuits, with one lawsuit, citing 49 plaintiffs, over two dozen people alleging sexual assault by a former medical director.

The teen treatment center, where a 12-month stay costs up to $300,000, has faced past allegations of beating, drugging and sexually abusing its clients

Paris has campaigned for the school’s closure since she made her allegations public.

In August 2021 the school became charged with alleged ‘torture’ and ‘sexual abuse’ of another student.

Aaron Ross was 13 when he was sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah in 2001, where he claims a staff member forced him to have oral sex with them dozens of times under threat of starvation, locked him in solitary confinement for weeks, and then held him for weeks. sitting at a desk against the wall.

The lawsuit accused the school of practicing “a variety of assaults, including physical, verbal and sexual abuse, chemical sedation and isolation, hard labor, use of physical restraints, food and sleep deprivation and humiliation, including some of which the Convention of Geneva banned as too extreme for prisoners of war.’

It said Provo Canyon is one of the “worst of the worst” schools for alleged abuse, highlighting Hilton’s campaign to tighten laws that control institutions for troubled youth, its alleged abuse in Provo Canyon and hundreds of police and regulatory investigations there on assaults, sex crimes and child abuse since 2012.

In March 2021, the Utah legislature passed the Paris-backed SB127 bill to establish more rules for the state’s “troubled teen centers.”