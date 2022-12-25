Paris Hilton and Reese Witherspoon lead stars in festive social media posts on Christmas Day

It’s finally Christmas and stars like Paris Hilton and Reese Witherspoon are using their social media accounts to ring in the holiday season.

Paris led the pack as she shared sassy red lingerie snaps in front of her tree, while Reese joined in with family photos.

The 41-year-old hospitality heiress wrote in her caption, “Sledding in red this Christmas. #That’sHot #MerrySlilvmas.’

The blonde DJ posed seductively in front of her holiday spruce while showing off her long stems in a red garter belt and thigh-high stockings.

The former reality TV personality held candy canes in her hands as she stared seductively at the camera.

Hilton, who married Carter Reum last year, shared several looks, including one with a Santa hat.

In other outtakes, she layered a plush, bright red coat over her bra and underwear so it fell off her shoulders.

Hilton, the daughter of Kathy Hilton of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, flaunted her assets in a lacy bra.

Her flat and toned midriff showed when she added a pair of matching underwear with delicate sheer pleats.

She accented the breathtaking outfit with red patent leather stiletto heels as she posed in different areas of her mansion.

Meanwhile, Reese, 46, kept it sane as she shared family photos on her Instagram feed.

She wore a short-sleeved floral wrap dress and got festive with a red lip as she wrapped an arm around her mother in one motion.

The blonde beauty captioned the carousel post, “Christmas dinner with the fam!”

The mother-of-two re-shared the photo to her story and added the comment “Love my mama!” to it.

The Little Fires Everywhere star modeled a fresh blowout, with her bright locks parted in a side part.

She accessorized with medium silver hoop earrings and added a chunky gold cuff on her wrist.

Her two nieces Abby and Draper joined in the revelry, tagging them after cleverly captioning the upload, “Reese’s nieces.”

In addition, she shared a photo of her husband Jim Toth and son Deacon Phillippe, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

