Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum hold hands during a romantic walk in Italy

Paris Hilton was spotted holding hands with her husband of nearly a year, Carter Reum, during a trip to Portofino, Italy.

The happy couple enjoyed the sights and made a few stops to check out some stylish pieces in a few stores during their Saturday outing.

The Simple Life star, 41, and the businessman, also 41, kept their holiday ensembles stylishly chic in the warm temperatures.

Romantic: Paris Hilton, 41, and her husband, Carter Reum, 41, were spotted holding hands during a trip to Italy

The blonde beauty wore a long black dress with a deep V-cut.

The long-sleeved outfit hit her ankles and featured floral and other designs on the front.

She opted for comfort and stepped into a pair of black flats for a long walk through Portofino.

Instead of styling her long locks, Paris put her hair in two separate braids, which she dropped over her shoulders.

Shopping spree: The beauty and her beauty were seen when they entered a store to check out some fashionable pieces

To accentuate her look, she chose not to wear flashy jewelry and instead wear black sunglasses.

She carried a black bag in the crook of her elbow and held a pink portable fan in her right hand to keep cool in hot weather.

Carter also kept his look classy and casual, by donning a striped button-up shirt and rolling up the sleeves.

He paired the top with white pants and wore white sneakers to make walking the city streets easy and simple.

Candlelight dinner: The couple stopped for a snack at a candlelit table to take a break from their long walk

Happy couple: Paris and Carter started dating in 2019 and officially married two years later in November 2021; Pictured together at Britney Spears’ wedding earlier this year

During their leisurely stroll, Paris and Carter stopped at a few stores to check out some fashionable pieces.

When they needed a break to rest their feet, the two lovebirds were spotted eating a snack at a candlelit table, creating a romantic atmosphere.

The couple began dating in 2019 and after getting engaged in February 2021, they tied the knot for close friends and family later that year in November.

Ready to start a family: Both Paris and Carter are more than ready to have children and start a growing family

Baby Journey: The Simple Life star and her husband have already started the IVF process and are hoping for twins

During an interview with People earlier this year, Paris opened up about married life with Carter.

“We’ve been so close and inseparable for the past two years, so it always felt like we were married,” she said. “Just that I feel so excited for this next chapter in our lives and starting a family together.”

The entrepreneur and her husband have already started the IVF process, and according to the entertainment tabloid, she expanded that she wanted to start a family with Daily Pop.

“I’d like twins first. I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because if I did he would protect me and things like that at school.”