Paris Hilton, 41, and Paris Jackson, 24, make a very RARE sighting together

Paris Hilton looked all dressed up on Thursday night at the Paris Hilton x Tzuri event in Beverly Hills.

The 41-year-old blonde beauty was joined by another Parisian: the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 24-year-old Paris Jackson. The two Parises have been good friends for years because their parents knew each other.

And joining the party was Hilton’s Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills mother Kathy Hilton.

Paris – who recently married Carter Reum – looked stunning in a deep silver dress with a slit at the front and pointed stiletto heels.

The DJ had worn off her blond hair.

At one point, she was seen by a car holding her little white lap dog.

Ms. Jackson was also all set for the night in a cream and moss green dress with her glam just right.

She added thick boots.

Kathy went in a black dress with red flowers as she beamed next to her famous daughter who got her start on the reality TV show The Simple Life.

The two Parises have been friends since childhood, just as Kathy and Michael were friends at school.

They had a pact to name their first daughters Paris.

Her fur child: Hilton has long collected dogs; her most famous is Tinkerbell

This comes after Paris visited the White House to continue lobbying for “the disturbing lack of government oversight of youth care institutions.”

The socialite — who made herself a household name as a party animal in the early 2000s — is lobbying politicians across the nation’s capital to pass legislation that would regulate residential programs for troubled youth, such as those attended by Paris itself. .

A representative for the heiress told CNN that the star visited US President Joe Biden’s pad to speak with “state and national attorneys as part of her advocacy work to improve the protection of young people in residential programs and facilities.”

Paris – who claimed to have been a victim of “torture” as a teenager at Utah’s Provo Canyon School during a Senate trial last October – claims her work can “better protect children and teens seeking help.”

The Stars Are Blind hitmaker shared on Instagram how “grateful” she was to talk to “survivors” and lawmakers such as Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Tim Scott and Senator Bob Casey about the issue.

In a video of her husband Reum walking up the Capitol and the steps of the White House, Paris wrote: “I am so grateful for all the important conversations we have with representatives and survivors! I look forward to all the awareness we’ll be bringing for a good cause today!’

In another post, a photo of Paris in a box that reads “Prevent Abuse, Neglect, and Death of Institutionalized Youth in America,” she appealed that the message was “so important” to her.

She wrote, “It was so important to bring this booth to Capitol Hill so policymakers can experience and empathize with the community.

We must pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act! I hope members from both sides will hear us and take action.”

Paris was joined at the White House by her mother Kathy.

Does she ever get confused? Kathy posed with another Paris, this Paris Jackson

Hilton has ‘repeatedly apologized’ to her sister Kyle Richards after igniting a feud.

The 63-year-old reality star admitted she said some deplorable things off-camera about her younger sister to their ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-star Lisa Rinna and has now insisted she’s in a ‘better place’ with Kyle. .

Speaking on E! News Daily Pop, Kathy said, “I’ve said things about Kyle that I shouldn’t have said. It was how I felt. I never said anything about Lisa. I said them to Lisa and it was off camera. I think she was just unhappy that I said something. And that’s her business. I have to take responsibility. I was frustrated. I shouldn’t have said anything. And I apologized and apologized. Luckily I’m in a better place with Kyle now.”

A friend: During the event, the podcast star posed with a man in black clothes

The drama surrounding Kathy’s hurtful comments – who is the mother of Paris, Nicki, Barron and Conrad with her husband Richard Hilton – will air as part of the 12th season of the hit reality show Bravo.

In the trailer, Kyle seemed upset when co-star Lisa Rinna said to Kathy, “You said something about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy. You won’t get away with it.’

Kyle said through tears, “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?’

The news of Kathy’s alleged apology comes just days after Kyle admitted it was “difficult” working on the show with her family.

She said, ‘It’s very difficult. When my sister Kim was up it was great, then it was terrible. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy I was like, ‘It’s going to be great, we’re going to have fun.’ And we really did that last season. And of course something happened

this season, but we are sisters. We are blood. So at the end of the day we always get back together.’