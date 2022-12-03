Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory

<!–

Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora ​​at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The blonde, 32, shared a series of photos of herself dressed in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him to victory.

The Gypsy King, 34, clashed with Derek Chisora ​​on Saturday and won, retaining his WBC world heavyweight title.

‘Fight night ready’: Paris Fury turned heads in a pink dress as she cheered her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory during his boxing match against Derek Chisora ​​on Saturday

Paris looked chic in her dress, which consisted of a jeweled top, long sleeves and an A-line shirt.

She paired the look with pointy gold heels and a pink Chanel handbag.

Paris wore her long locks out and over her shoulders, freshly done, showing off a deep tan.

Team Tyson: She also shared a family photo before the fight, showing her and husband Tyson posing with their children Venezuela, 13, and Prince John James, 11, backstage

“Fight night ready,” read the caption of her post.

She also shared a family photo before the fight, showing her and husband Tyson posing backstage with their children Venezuela, 13, and Prince John James, 11.

‘Family. I can’t believe they are fighting,” her post began.

“I’ve always said it’s not a place for little kids, but their little kids are gone, 11 and 13, and I wanted sooo much to come. Here we go. Come on Tyson!’

Congratulations kiss! Paris and Tyson shared a kiss after his fight in the ring

Tyson claimed a stoppage win over Derek Chisora ​​at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The Gypsy King was in complete control throughout the fight before it was ended in the 10th round.

Chisora, 38, was typically brave, but referee Victor Laughlin was right when he ended the one-sided contest.

Fury then invited Oleksandr Usyk into the ring – and he agreed – and the pair are likely to fight early next year.