Paris Fury throws epic Las Vegas-themed birthday bash for daughter Venezuela as she turns 13

Paris Fury pulled out all the stops for her daughter Venezuela’s 13th birthday when she threw her a Las Vegas-themed 13th birthday party.

A trip to Sin City is usually reserved for milestone birthdays such as a 21st or 30th – when people are old enough to gamble and drink – so the Fury family brought Vegas to the UK for their eldest daughter.

Paris, 32, took to Instagram and shared a look at Venezuela’s lavish birthday party with the couple transforming a venue into a Vegas-themed casino.

Extravagant: Paris Fury pulled out all the stops for her daughter Venezuela’s 13th birthday when she threw her a Las Vegas-themed 13th birthday party

Guests were greeted at the bash with a welcome sign that read: ‘Welcome to Fabulous Venezuela’s 13th Birthday Party’.

Alongside the photo, the mother of six wrote: “She had the best time and the party was pretty awesome, if I do say so myself.”

The teen wore a off-the-shoulder mini dress with a glittering sequin floral detail.

The garment also had a red embellishment with tassels, while Venezuela also wore a gold tiara with red jewels.

Pose: Paris, who is married to boxer Tyson Fury, wore a silver long-sleeved mini dress as she posed for a 360-degree camera with her daughter

Outfit: The teen wore a mini dress off the shoulder with a glittering floral sequin detail

She completed the outfit with a pair of burgundy heels and a diamond bracelet.

Paris, who is married to boxer Tyson Fury, wore a silver long-sleeved mini dress as she posed for a 360-degree camera with her daughter.

Along with Venezuela, the couple are also parents to Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, two.

Paris revealed on Loose Women in July that she and Tyson have ruled out having children.

Event: Guests were greeted at the bash with a welcome sign that read, “Welcome to Fabulous Venezuela’s 13th Birthday Party”

Festive: A trip to Sin City is usually reserved for milestone birthdays such as a 21st or 30th – when people are old enough to gamble and drink – so the Fury family brought Vegas to the UK for their oldest daughter

Paris previously spoke of the traumatic birth of her daughter Athena, saying that at one point she “died in her arms” and “stopped responding” – she is now happy and healthy.

She discussed the complications with OK! magazine and said doctors had tried to lower her heart rate, but it led to other complications.

Speaking to the publication, she said: ‘We went there and they sedated her and put her in an incubation room where they put a tube down her throat to breathe.

“They gave her tablets to slow her heart and when they took her off the tube they thought it would be normal. But I think the accumulation of sedatives, painkillers, beta-blockers for her heart and everything else was just too much.”

Birthday girl: Venezuela was treated to a three-tier birthday cake

“They took her from me, put her on the table and resuscitated her. Tyson came running. It was horrible. They got her heart going and everything stabilized.’

And talking about the experience on Loose Women, Paris said, “When we first got out of the hospital and we came home, Tyson said, “that’s it, we won’t have any more.”

“Not now, and maybe never. But I’ve always wanted a big family. My friends say, “Don’t you have enough?” and I’m like, “I could have a few more.”‘

She continued, “My grandmother had eight and I’ve always thought of that as the perfect family, but right now it’s a no.”