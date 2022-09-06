Paris Fury shares sweet snap with husband Tyson and their sons as they enjoy WWE match in Cardiff 

Paris Fury shared a sweet photo with her husband Tyson Fury and their three sons as they enjoyed a WWE show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The beauty, 32, took to her Instagram Monday as she, Tyson, 34, and Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, endured the wrestling antics at WWE’s Clash at the Castle event.

At the smiling photo, Paris wrote: ‘Dear family fun’.

The matriarch sat between her boys, dressed in a baby pink T-shirt and matching sweatpants, with her blond locks styled in a braid.

Tyson kept it casual in a black tee and white cap, while their boys looked sweet in matching beige outfits.

However, it all seemed too much for their youngest when he was spotted on their mother’s lap.

It was certainly a family affair as Tyson and Paris’ daughter Valencia, four, beamed for another photo, showing the youngster with colorful streaks in her hair.

The outing follows the news that the boxer will star in a new TV series with his wife Paris and their family.

Streaming giant Netflix announced the news last month, revealing that the show is currently in production and will be a multi-part documentary series that will give an intimate glimpse into family life.

Called At Home With The Furys, the documentary revolves around the champion boxer’s life after retirement and promises everything from celebrity cameos to luxury vacations and even diaper changes.

At Home With The Furys sees Tyson, 34, constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family vacations, meet-ups with other A-listers and impromptu family campsites.

Earlier in August, his wife Paris reportedly left her husband Tyson’s £40 million boxing business to start her own business.

The 32-year-old mother of six has formally registered the new company to manage book deals and other merchandising, according to The Mirror.

“Her mix of brains, glamor and sympathy is a huge hit with fans,” a source told the publication.

Paris has already written a best-selling autobiography about her marriage to Tyson, called Love and Fury.

She has also appeared as a panelist on Loose Women and has gained a lot of fans for her down-to-earth attitude.

The couple are parents to Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and Athena, 11 months.