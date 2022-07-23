Paris Fury shares a glimpse inside her daughter Athena’s lavish christening

She welcomed her sixth child, daughter Athena, with husband Tyson Fury last August.

And Paris Fury gave an inside look at the 11-month-old toddler’s lavish christening, with the pair seemingly going above and beyond for their little girl.

On her Instagram on Saturday, Paris, 32, showed off the beautiful scenery for the event, which included a giant balloon arch and a large white glowing cross around a large sign that read “Athena’s Baptism.”

Big Day: Paris Fury gave an inside look at her and Tyson’s 11-month-old toddler’s lavish christening, with the pair seemingly going above and beyond for their girl (the couple pictured with Athena)

Ever the glamor mom, Paris also doll beauty makeup artists to help her get ready for the special day.

The beautiful balloon display featured shades of gold, white and pink, with the arrangement for white curtains with purple uplighters.

At the sneak peek image of the decor by company @Go_PR_and_Events, Paris wrote: ‘Today is my beautiful girl’s christening. I can’t wait to see it all.’

Revealing more to come, she added: “This is just a small portion of the venue my girl Steph @go_pr_and_events sent me last night. I’m so excited.’

Fancy: On her Instagram on Saturday, Paris, 32, showed off the beautiful scenery for the event, including a giant balloon arch and a large white glowing cross

To ensure she looked her best for her little girl’s big day, Paris enlisted her glamor team to do her hair and makeup, and the beauty shared a clip of her preparation.

The team also did makeup for her eldest daughter Venezuela, 12, but Paris joked that her other little girl Valencia, four, just “thinks” she’s getting the same treatments.

She also shared a photo of Dolly Beauty’s custom pink car stopping right outside and told her fans she’d like one for herself too.

It comes after Paris recently admitted on Loose Women that she and her boxer husband Tyson, 33, have agreed not to have any more children.

Looks good: Paris was once the glamor mom and also Doll Beauty makeup artists to help her get ready for the special day

Turned Up: To make sure she looked her best for her little girl’s big day, Paris enlisted her glamor team to do her hair and makeup, and the beauty shared a clip of her getting ready

Eye-catching: She also shared a photo of Dolly Beauty’s custom pink car stopping outside and telling her fans she’d like one for herself

The couple are parents to Athena, born last August, Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, two.

But the blond beauty admits that she always considered eight children her dream number.

Paris previously spoke of the traumatic birth of her daughter Athena, saying that at one point she “died in her arms” and “stopped responding” – she is now happy and healthy.

She discussed the complications with OK! magazine and said doctors had tried to lower her heart rate, but it led to other complications.

Were done! It comes after Paris recently admitted to Loose Women that she and her boxer husband Tyson have agreed not to have any more children (pictured on the show)

Big family: The couple are parents to Athena, born last August, Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, two

Speaking to the publication, she said: ‘We went there and they sedated her and put her in an incubation room where they put a tube down her throat to breathe.

“They gave her tablets to slow her heart and when they took her off the tube they thought it would be normal. But I think the accumulation of sedatives, painkillers, beta-blockers for her heart and everything else was just too much.”

“They took her from me, put her on the table and resuscitated her. Tyson came running. It was horrible. They got her heart going and everything stabilized.’

And talking about the experience on Loose Women, Paris said, “When we first got out of the hospital and we came home, Tyson said, “that’s it, we won’t have any more.”

“Not now, and maybe never. But I’ve always wanted a big family. My friends say, “Don’t you have enough?” and I’m like, “I could have a few more.”‘

She continued, “My grandmother had eight and I’ve always thought of that as the perfect family, but right now it’s a no.”