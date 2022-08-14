Paris Fury ‘quits Tyson’s £40m boxing business to start her own business’

Paris Fury has reportedly resigned from her husband Tyson’s boxing business, which is worth £40 million to start her own.

The mother of six, 32, formally registered the new company last week to manage book deals and other merchandising, according to the mirror.

A source from the publication: ‘Paris is a successful businesswoman and starting her own business is a reflection of that.

“She is already a successful author and TV personality and has many projects, including one more book, in the pipeline.”

They added: “Her mix of brains, glamor and sympathy is a huge hit with fans.”

She reportedly stepped down as director of Tyson Fury Ltd on August 4 and set up Paris Fury Ltd on the same day.

Filings with Companies House state it will be engaged in “online retail, book publishing, PR and communications and advertising.”

Paris has already written a best-selling autobiography about her marriage to Tyson, called Love and Fury.

She has also appeared as a panelist on Loose Women and has gained a lot of fans for her down-to-earth attitude.

The couple are parents to Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, Princes Adonis Amaziah, three, and 11-month-old Athena.

In May, Tyson became a two-time world heavyweight champion after beating Dillian Whyte in a tense Wembley fight to cash in £26.2 million.

After his knockout win in front of a record British crowd of 94,000 fans, the sportsman said he is quitting boxing.

After the fight, Tyson told TalkSPORT, “This is definitely the end of the Gypsy King and I went out with a bang.”

Tyson announced he would hang up his gloves for the second time in his career on his 34th birthday, just four days after calling fellow Brit Derek Chisora.

He posted a statement saying: “Huge thanks to everyone who has contributed to my career over the years and after long hard conversations I have finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say bon voyage.”

Paris explained that she is happy that he is retiring and “wants him to go home now”, revealing that she is “a little bit” enjoying the build-up to boxing.

Tyson is going down a different path as he is reportedly going to share a glimpse into his life with a new documentary.

Tyson teased the project, saying, “I want to make a Netflix documentary, a Hollywood movie and be a good husband, father and son.”