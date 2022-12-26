Paris bloodied race hate gunman, 69, who killed three in a riot in Paris pictured after being beaten

A retired French train conductor arrested for shooting dead three Kurds and seriously wounding three others in Paris has told prosecutors: “I always wanted to kill immigrants and foreigners.”

Excerpts from William Mallet’s pre-trial interviews emerged on Monday along with his full name and a photo of the 69-year-old.

He has been in a secure psychiatric unit since Friday, when he used a US Army Colt 45 to carry out the attack around a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital.

The confirmed photo of Mallet was taken minutes after his arrest and shows his bloody head from a fight with those who disarmed him.

Excerpts from William Mallet’s pre-trial interviews emerged on Monday along with his full name and a photo of the 69-year-old.

According to Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, Mallet had a “pathological hatred” of immigrants, telling detectives: “I hate foreigners.”

He said he wanted to take his own life, but added: ‘before committing suicide, I always wanted to kill migrants and foreigners.’

Mallet was expected to go before a judge Monday afternoon and charged with a variety of crimes, including triple murder.

All the victims were identified by the Belgian-based European Congress of Kurdish Democratic Societies. Pictured: Riots in Paris over the attack

Beccuau referred to a robbery at his Paris home in 2016 that he believed was carried out by immigrants, a crime that helped him become radicalized.

His victims on Friday included Emine Kara, the leader of the Kurdish women’s movement in France, who was denied asylum in the country earlier this year.

This angered Kurdish nationalists, who accused the French authorities of not doing enough to protect her.

Mir Perwer, a popular Kurdish singer in exile in France, was also shot dead, as was Abdullah Kizil, another dissident.

All the victims were identified by the Belgian-based European Congress of Kurdish Democratic Societies.

The Kurdish Democratic Council of France has called a demonstration at the Place de la Republique in Paris

A spokesman described them as ‘those who fell as martyrs in the attack on the Kurdish Cultural Center in Paris’.

Witnesses said they also heard Mallett yelling, “I hate Kurds” on Friday.

Mallet was described by another investigative source as a “far-right racist fanatic” who had just been released from prison where he was remanded after an attack on two Sudanese refugees with a saber.

One year ago, on December 8, 2021, Mallet went on a rampage in a refugee camp in Paris.

“He used a saber to cut two men and damage six tents in a camp in Bercy park in the 12th arrondissement of Paris,” the investigative source said.

He was injured when one of the refugees was disarming him. Two Sudanese refugees were seriously injured in the attack.

Mallet was remanded in custody, awaiting trial for racism-related attempted murder, but was released on bail on December 12.

The restrictions included the removal of his French passport, and he was also prohibited from having any type of weapon, while under “judicial supervision”.

Mallet was also convicted of ‘violent behaviour’ in 2016.