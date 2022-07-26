Paris 2024 Olympics: Russia plans to compete in many sports despite ban over Ukraine

With two years left until the Paris Olympics begin, Russia is making plans for its athletes to live and compete in the French capital, even as many remain barred from upcoming qualifying events due to the war in Ukraine.

The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday that the country is working to give its athletes access to qualifying events and is already planning for the Olympic village in 2024.

Most Olympic sports have suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus since the invasion of Ukraine in February, on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

However, the IOC has not suspended the Russian Olympic Committee, the body that registers Russian teams for the Games.

The Olympic Games will start in Paris in exactly two years. Despite all the circumstances, the Russian Olympic Committee is a full participant in the Olympic movement,” Pozdnyakov wrote.

The Russian quartet celebrates winning gold in the women’s team final of art gymnastics at last year’s Tokyo Olympics

“We will continue our systematic preparations for the Games and also work to ensure qualification opportunities and equal presence of our athletes in the Olympic village and on the venues, their participation in events during the Games.”

Qualifying for some Olympic sports has already started, but others won’t start until next year.

If sports federations lift the ban on Russian athletes competing in international events such as Olympic qualifiers, it could lead to boycotts by Ukraine.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee

The International Judo Federation has allowed the Russian team to continue competing as neutral athletes without their flag or anthem.

In response, Ukraine declined to participate when the Olympic judo qualifier began last month, notably because it said 11 of the Russian team’s 24 athletes at the event were members of the military.