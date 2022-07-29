Parents with children under 5 left major cities in droves in 2021

Families with children under the age of five left major cities in droves during the height of COVID, with 68 percent of major metropolitan counties seeing a population decline.

A new report from the Economic Innovation Group (EIG) found that major metropolitan counties saw their under-five population drop by 5.4 percent, while the overall population fell by 3.7 percent.

Among the areas with the greatest losses were New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Santa Clara, with the study noting that a lack of affordable housing was one of the main factors in the decline.

Connor O’Brien, one of the study’s lead authors, said he was amazed at the findings and how quickly people have moved out of major cities.

“What really shocked me was the sheer speed of change,” O’Brien said Fortune.

“To see a city lose 5 or 10 percent of its young children over the course of a year or two, I don’t think anyone could have really imagined that before the pandemic.

“That really struck us as ‘Woah, the fate of cities can change much faster than we thought.’

According to the data, Manhattan saw the biggest drop in children under the age of five with a loss of 9.5 percent. Brooklyn and Queens followed with losses of 6.8 and 6.7 percent, respectively.

On the west coast, Santa Clara County led the pack with a loss of 6.2 percent, followed by Los Angeles with 5.6 percent.

Cook County, where Chicago is located, saw the under-five population drop 5.3 percent and Miami-Dade saw a 4.2 percent drop.

While researchers acknowledged that low birth rates and a decline in immigration played a role in the decline, the steady declines are in line with the decline in the population under 18.

“The pandemic era sharply accelerated these losses, with the rate of decline in children in major cities exceeding that of the country as a whole and all other province types by a wide margin,” the researchers wrote.

The study also lines up with another paper published by the EIG in March, which found that major metropolitan counties do not long show the vast majority of areas with the most population growth.

The survey found that while large cities made up 14 of the 15 highest-growth counties in 2011, they accounted for only three out of 15 by 2021, with suburbs, small towns and urban fringe making up the rest.

Among the most popular suburban counties that people moved to were Collin County Texas, Riverside County, California, and Fort Bend County Texas.

The EIG found that although large urban provinces invented

Among the factors researchers noted was the high cost of living in major cities, with Manhattan’s average rent hitting another record high in June, reaching more than $5,000 a month, according to a real estate agency’s latest report. Douglas Elliman.

Most New York City landlords follow a standard that a tenant’s annual income must be at least 40 times the monthly rent, meaning those looking for apartments in Manhattan are now expected to earn more than $200,000 a year to earn more than $200,000 a year. to be eligble.

According to Zillow, the average rent in Los Angeles is $3,190, up 15 percent from last year and the average home cost more than $1 million. In Santa Clara, the average house costs $1.7 million.

The EIG researchers said their findings are consistent with the decline in kindergarten and pre-K enrollments across the country.

The 2020-2021 school year marked the first time in two decades that eligible children in Pre-K programs fell, the National Institute for Early Education Research found.

EIG researchers noted: “Despite New York City expanding its public pre-school program to three-year-olds during the pandemic, which topped the total number, the existing pre-K program for four-year-olds saw a decline in enrollment of approximately 13,000 students.”

“Chicago public preschools saw an initial drop in enrollment of more than 30 percent in 2020, a decline that has only partially ebbed — in the 2021-22 school year, enrollment was still 12 percent below 2019 levels.”

O’Brien warned that the decline in toddlers could cost major metropolitan counties a lot in terms of taxpayers’ money and possible school closures.

“In the long run, if you see a continued outflow of families from cities, it undermines their tax base and school funding,” O’Brien told Forbes. “Maybe you’re dealing with closing schools, cutting supply, everything because it’s happening so fast that districts can’t adjust their capital investments at the same pace.”

He added that cities now needed to take action to make themselves more attractive to families and avert population decline.

“Cities need to consider how to remain hospitable to families, especially families with young children,” he said. “And it’s something I don’t think any place has paid attention to yet.”