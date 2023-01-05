Parents threaten legal action to prevent translator from wearing breast prostheses with z-cups

Parents of students at a Canadian high school are threatening legal action to prevent a transgender shop teacher from continuing to wear size Z prosthetic breasts in class.

Lawyer Rishi Bandhu, who has a child at Oakville Trafalgar High School and represents three other parents, issued the warning in a recent legal letter at the Halton District School Board in Ontario.

The letter required shop assistant Kayla Lemieux to adhere to the same dress code standards as the district’s students, calling her clothing a “clear” violation of the student dress code.

It comes after students were reportedly threatened with suspension if they took pictures of the controversial teacher, and a protester mockingly dressed as Lemieux was banned from the district for life during the school board meeting.

In his letter, Bandhu also asked the school board to explicitly state any exceptions to the dress code, and to allow parents to discuss the matter in school board hearings.

“In our opinion, it is just illogical and absurd to suggest that the teachers would be kept at a lower standard than the students in terms of dress,” Bandhu said. Fox news Wednesday in an interview.

Bandhu acknowledged that “human rights are complex by nature,” adding that the school board faces “a very delicate balance of interests” in balancing Lemieux’s rights against parents’ concerns.

“What they’re missing is that when it comes to human rights, and gender expression in particular, context matters,” he said.

“The context they’re missing here is that this is a school, and these are children, they are adolescents and their maturity is still developing,” Bandhu argued.

The Halton District School Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com Thursday morning.

The Halton District School Board suggested it would be a violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code to criticize la Lemieux, who began transitioning from male to female last year, or to stop wearing the massive breast prostheses (above)

Lemieux’s performance in the classroom has generated increasing controversy in recent months.

Last month, one source told DailyMail.com that in 2021 Lemieux attended a children’s dance recital in Burlington, Ontario and was asked to leave by other parents.

Lemieux sat in the front row and watched the children dance on stage. Eventually, she was confronted by concerned parents and asked to leave because she didn’t have a child on the show.

The educator began transitioning from male to female in 2021. Lemieux did not respond to requests for comment.

In October, an activist who dressed as Lemieux at a school board meeting to protest her presence in the classroom was banned for life from district property.

David Menzies, a host for the conservative network Rebel Media, attended a meeting of the Halton School District School Board, where Lemieux teaches at Oakville Trafalgar High School, with similarly large prosthetic breasts.

David Menzies, a presenter for the conservative network Rebel Media, attended a Halton School District School Board meeting in October dressed as Lemieux

Controversial teacher Kayla Lemieux pictured at a children’s dance recital in Ontario in 2021

Menzies brought a petition calling for the termination of the school board for continuing Lemieux’s employment. He was eventually removed from the meeting by a police officer.

During his protest, Menzies said his petition calling for the removal of the board had 16,000 signatures.

He told board members: “The Halton District School Board and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female shop teacher to wear massive fake breasts barely contained by translucent sleeves while teaching. blouses. .’

Last month, parents from the Halton School District, in Ontario, Canada, claimed some students had been warned they could be suspended if they continued to film and photograph Lemieux, according to the Toronto Sun.

The district has issued a warning to remind students not to take photos of anyone at school unless they have permission.

School board spokesperson Heather Francey reiterated that the district cannot comment on human resources matters.

She added that students must adhere to the district’s policies for the responsible use of information and communications technology.

“It is routine for students to obtain permission from any subject (including other students, staff or any other person) at any time before capturing, using and sending any photos or videos,” she told the Sun. “This policy helps guide that standard courtesy across our board.”